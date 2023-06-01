New Yorkers who've noticed more sniffles and coughs during their subway commutes aren’t imagining things. Wastewater monitoring is showing early signs of a coronavirus rebound in New York City and some surrounding suburbs. All 14 wastewater treatment plants across NYC are reporting high concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to the dashboard run by NYS Wastewater Surveillance Network. A “high” ranking translates to at least 50 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people. The dashboard also gives a readout on two-week trends. The current rise dates back to late April for most sewersheds in the city, though ones covering Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens and part of the Bronx recorded the starkest upturn over recent weeks. Wastewater from Yonkers, New Rochelle and parts of Rockland county are also trending upward with their coronavirus concentrations. Wastewater sites share data with the state dashboard on a regular basis, and as of Wednesday, the latest tranche of NYC recordings dates to May 21 — meaning the increase was underway ahead of Memorial Day gatherings. The state health department told Gothamist that test positivity — the percentage of diagnostic tests showing an infection — has also risen slightly, though experts said this measure is harder to trust now that laboratory testing is less common. The New York City health commissioner confirmed the wastewater uptick, but he and public health researchers said it’s too early to tell if the rise indicates the start of a full blown wave. The change could just be a blip caused by more people hanging out as the weather improves or due to a new version of omicron finding occasional places to thrive.

This map shows SARS-CoV-2 detection levels via the New York state wastewater surveillance network. All 14 wastewater plants in NYC are reporting high levels of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material, which correlate with the chances of community transmission in an area. Screenshot taken May 31, 2023, though latest samples were taken May 21 for NYC sites. NYS Wastewater Surveillance Network

“We look at wastewater data really over time,” said NYC health commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “We need to look at it a little bit over longer time periods to draw any important inference.” The wastewater trend is noteworthy because similar signs have not appeared yet among confirmed cases — the classic way that people have followed COVID-19 patterns for the past three years. This metric depends on PCR testing, which labs and hospitals are no longer required to do, given rollbacks in recent months and the conclusion of COVID public health emergency in early May. Daily, routine testing of staff and visitors had meant hospitals could serve as beacons for changes in community levels of the coronavirus. But hospitals statewide are no longer required to conduct SARS-CoV-2 testing except in outbreak situations, and the state also no longer requires hospitals to test people without symptoms. It’s mostly up to individual facilities to decide if and when they want to test “Hospitals have the discretion to continue to conduct admission/discharge testing for vulnerable populations,” said state health department spokesperson Erin Clary. “Nursing homes have the discretion to require testing in certain situations.” Ahead of the public health emergency’s final days in early May, more than 10,000 people were still taking COVID tests daily in New York City. This seven-day average has now dropped below 4,000. The consequences are that familiar metrics like test positivity and case rates may take longer to reveal community outbreaks if and when a surge arrives, said Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, a professor at the CUNY School of Public Health and executive director of the research group PHICOR.

This map shows two-week trends in SARS-CoV-2 detection levels via the New York state wastewater surveillance network. Eleven of 14 sewersheds are reporting an increase in NYC as of May 21. Screenshot taken May 31, 2023. NYS Wastewater Surveillance Network

“The number of reported cases and testing results – we have to take with a huge grain of salt because it probably does not represent anywhere close to all of the cases that are really occurring,” Lee said. “It might even represent a very small fraction, and we have to remember that the variation in testing from week to week will also affect those numbers as well.” He added that wastewater only gives a general idea on coronavirus spread in a community and does not offer the same neighborhood-by-neighborhood resolution as lab testing. A single wastewater plant can cover anywhere from 130,000 people (Rockaway) to more than 1.1 million (Newtown Creek) in New York City. Hospitalizations and deaths still provide faithful readouts given those are still reported to public health departments, but those signs can take weeks to show up once a surge is already underway. Clary, from the state health department, said New York is also reporting a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations, while cases and overall testing remain down.

She added that the state agency continues to record COVID rates from hospitals and nursing homes that decide to submit results. It is also monitoring wastewater data and reports of COVID-like symptoms collected by emergency departments, as part of what’s known as syndromic surveillance. “The Department plans to offer public online data dashboards for both in the near future,” Clary said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Gothamist that the Northeast is also experiencing an increase in four other common respiratory germs – human parainfluenza viruses (HPIV), human metapneumovirus, respiratory adenovirus and the CoVNL63 coronavirus — but that their activity remains within the range expected for this time of year. New York state has recorded about 2,400 COVID deaths this year, about a third of which happened in the city, according to CDC data.

Vaccine coverage data shows that 91% of NYC residents – 7.5 million people — have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 81% are fully vaccinated (6.7 million). But uptake of the bivalent booster is only at 16% citywide (1.3 million). This chart shows vaccine rates by age group as of May 31, 2023. Data via the NYC health department. Jaclyn Jeffrey Wilensky