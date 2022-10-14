Programming note: We'll be combining Early Addition and Extra Extra intermittently throughout this fall, while James Ramsay takes his well-earned vacation days.
It's finally Friday in New York City, where the weather is supposedly great, or at least it looks that way from a window in Brooklyn. What's more NYC-esque than a lil rant about a rank of "best cities" and a neighborhood finally finding common ground over a shared disdain of rats?
- Albany's The Times Union, published a celebratory headline on Thursday: “Take that NYC! Albany ranked best place to live in NY.” To which I say, “Fine! We’ll take it!” This comes from U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023,” which ranks Albany as the 21st “best place to live” nationally and as number one in New York State. Nationally, Huntsville, Ala. – a place I had not heard of until today – takes the top spot. My home state of South Carolina has a whopping *five* cities in the top 80, with notorious Myrtle Beach ranked the highest (?). Even The Times Union piece questions elements of the rankings: “locals might find some odd depictions of Albany in U.S. News' description.” But after reading their methodology, which puts emphasis on things like affordability, commute times, and crime rate … even the most die-hard New Yorkers must admit, NYC does not belong anywhere close to the top of this list.
- Also, NYC’s chronic rat problem probably doesn’t help its U.S. News ranking. But some Prospect Heights residents are using the issue to help unite the neighborhood. They’ve formed a committee to help combat the rat problem and “address the tensions growing between neighbors because of it.” (Read more about the city’s rodent infestation here.)
- A city plan to improve life for cyclists, bus riders, and pedestrians would add a bus lane and protected bike lane along Third Avenue on the Upper East Side.
- On Thursday, Lee Zeldin, New York’s GOP nominee for governor, said, if elected, he would declare a crime emergency through an executive order and suspend a number of recent criminal justice law changes.
- After many weeks of headlines about the matter, the FDA has officially declared a national shortage of the ADHD drug Adderall. An Insider piece outlines how one person called 40 pharmacies across NYC, and none were able to fill their prescription. There’s also a report which says people with ADHD are being forced to reduce their job responsibilities due to the shortage.
- Speaking of jobs, apparently there’s a trend where bosses demand that their employees work in the office, while they continue to work from the comfort of their own homes?!
- New York City schools Chancellor David Banks has faced harsh criticism after basically saying that children who work really hard deserve to get into a “high-choice school,” more so than other children, without considering factors that may be beyond the kids’ control.
- Here’s some advice about that “persistent slumber I feel like I’ve been in for the past few years, even when accounting for the pandemic. It’s not quite chronic depression, but I feel like I’ve lost my mojo.”
- Maybe the weirdest part of this review of a weekday dinner in Midtown: the hostess's insistence on putting the writer’s info on an iPad because the restaurant needs to “track all of our guests.”
- Sometimes, one is just truly over it:
he’s going thru it pic.twitter.com/zq8pOVQpb3— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) October 13, 2022