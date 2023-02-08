The lead law enforcement agency investigating the shooting death of a New Jersey politician is going to unusual lengths to keep records about the slaying from becoming public. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has stayed silent for nearly a week on the death of Eunice Dwumfour, the 30-year-old member of the Sayreville Borough Council who was found dead in her car on Feb. 1. On Tuesday, the agency asked a court to block the release of documents media organizations had requested under the state’s Open Public Records Act, including recordings of 911 calls, arrest reports and surveillance recordings. Government transparency advocates say the unusual legal maneuver was likely meant to deter media and members of the public from asking for public records. “That sounds like prosecutors gone wild,” said Walter Leurs, an attorney specializing in the public records law, known as OPRA. “It is extraordinarily rare for public agencies to affirmatively run to court in order to preemptively deny access to records.” He described it as an “aggressive and unnecessary maneuver” — and one that could deter members of the public from seeking government records for fear of being taken to court. The filing named journalists working for several media outlets, including Gothamist, the Associated Press, CBS, ABC and the Gannett newspaper chain. Brynn Krause, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, has refused to answer questions about the case since the morning of Feb. 2, when the agency identified Dwumfour as the victim of the shooting.

Reports indicate that councilmember Eunice Dwumfour was found fatally shot Wednesday. Sayreville GOP

Law enforcement authorities have refused to say if there are suspects in the shooting, if they have a suspected motive or if they believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. Krause’s emails to Gothamist have included a link to the prosecutor’s office’s Open Public Records Act request form. It’s not unusual for law enforcement to deny requests for records, citing exemptions in the Open Public Records Act that allow some records to be withheld if their release could compromise an ongoing investigation or violate a privacy concern. When that happens, a requester can make an appeal through the state’s Government Records Council, or sue for the records in court. However, it’s very unusual for a public agency to take someone to court for requesting a record, Leurs said. “The way that records law is structured in New Jersey, the decision on whether and when to go to court always resides with a requester,” he said. “And it never resides with the public agency, ever.” The filing, made in Middlesex County Superior Court, argues that denying public access to records is justifiable when disclosure would cause serious injury to a person or entity, or when a privacy interest substantially outweighs the presumption that records are meant to open to the public.

Neighbors living near Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour say her vehicle crashed into these parked cars after they heard what sounded like gunshots. Matt Katz/Gothamist