Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Independent Review”

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last month that he wanted an “independent review” of alleged misconduct and excessive force by police at protests, even though he said he thought the NYPD handled the protests well overall.

“There are many things that I can tell you that I think were done right by the NYPD, especially the level of restraint,” the mayor said at a daily press briefing on May 31st. “But there also were mistakes, and there were individual actions that must be fully investigated and that must lead to accountability.”

De Blasio named James Johnson, who heads the city’s Law Department, and Margaret Garnett, Commissioner of the Department of Investigation. Both Johnson and Garnett are de Blasio appointees, and it is worth noting that the Law Department represents police officers in certain civil cases (as it does with other city employees).

Spokespeople for both departments claim there are measures in place to make sure the investigation is independent.

“To ensure fairness and to adhere to a high standard of ethics, we put in place ethical walls to make sure we can proceed with integrity,” Nick Paolucci, a Law Department spokesperson, said in a statement. “In this case, we have not only put in place ethical walls between the Corporation Counsel and any cases arising out of the events under review, but all factual investigation is being done by the DOI pursuant to its authority under the [City] Charter.”

Members of the Office of the Inspector General for the NYPD, part of the Department of Investigation, are also taking part in the review.

The Department of Investigation would not comment on how many complaints it has received so far, but said it expects to issue a preliminary report prior to July 4th. A spokesperson for the Department of Investigation, Diane Struzzi, did not specify whether the report will outline findings of fact or if it will recommend taking any action.

“Because the protests and related complaints are ongoing, and there are a number of complex issues, we expect to issue subsequent reports thereafter, as necessary,” Struzzi said.

Struzzi noted the findings are not intended to supplant any criminal investigations by prosecutors or the disciplinary process by the NYPD’s internal affairs bureau or the Civilian Complaint Review Board.