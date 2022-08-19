“Voluntold” to transfer

The morning after Cuomo was told about his daughter’s relationship, Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide, called the commander of Cuomo’s police detail and informed him, according to the report. That set off a chain of events that culminated with Pfeiffer — who had a coveted assignment on Cuomo’s detail since 2018 — being summoned for an interview later that morning with high-ranking state police officials.

Pfeiffer admitted to the consensual relationship during the interview, and by that point had begun making inquiries about transferring to a troop near his home in Saratoga County. He later put in a request to transfer to the station in Plattsburgh, more than 130 miles away, but claimed he was “voluntold” to do so by his superiors, who determined the troop he preferred was too close to Albany and the governor’s mansion. (Pfeiffer has since been reassigned and promoted to a position in New York City, according to the New York Post.)

“On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer told the Inspector General’s Office.

The IG’s report makes no suggestion that Cuomo was involved with the transfer, though Bruen – then the first deputy police superintendent – said he was aware Cuomo was upset about the relationship. And while Bruen made the decision that Pfeiffer could no longer remain on Cuomo’s police detail and had the discretion to transfer him anywhere, it did not amount to a formal disciplinary action such as a censure or suspension.

“Cut him a break”

According to the report, Bruen ultimately decided Pfeiffer’s relationship with Kennedy-Cuomo didn’t break any specific State Police rules or guidelines. So he decided against a formal punishment and “cut him a break,” deciding the case was an “ill fit” for discipline, according to the report.

There was “nothing in writing that said, thou shall not become romantically involved with a member of the first family,” Bruen told investigators. “It was simply something everybody understood was a no-no and would make you inappropriate for the detail.”

Pfeiffer also told the Inspector General’s Office he “didn’t break any rules.”

“I wanted to make sure and double check our rules and regulations and our confidentiality agreement to be sure that there was no breach, which there was not,” he said, according to the report.

Bruen, however, decided Pfeiffer’s direct supervisor — who had previously learned of the relationship and chose not to alert any of his superiors — should be punished, according to the report. The supervisor, a sergeant who Lang’s office did not name, chose to retire instead.

Lang’s report took issue with Bruen’s determination, particularly in deciding that the sergeant deserved punishment but the trooper didn’t. Lang found that Pfeiffer did violate a number of non-specific, “catchall” State Police regulations, including a rule saying troopers “shall not engage in any activity that will interfere or could reasonably be expected to interfere with the proper, impartial, and effective performance of official duties.”

Recommendations

Lang concluded State Police should consider adopting a rule explicitly banning relationships between troopers and the state’s first family.