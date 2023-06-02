An empty third-floor apartment on West 11th Street in Greenwich Village keeps going viral on social media — and it could be yours for $2,350 a month. That’s a lot less than the Manhattan median rent of around $4,100 a month and about half of the asking price for one-bedroom apartments in the exclusive Greenwich Village neighborhood. You’ll just have to get used to the size: less than 7 feet wide and 11 feet long. Knicks 6’8” all-star Julius Randle could stand in the center of the room, stretch out his arms and easily touch the walls on either side. Then there’s the bathroom situation: There isn’t one. Instead, you’ll have to visit the shared toilet and shower in the hallway. As for a kitchen? There isn’t really one of those either. There’s no oven or stove and you’ll have to make do with a mini-fridge under the counter. But you’ll get to live in a true content factory. A Reddit user posted a video of the vacant apartment over the past weekend, which generated thousands of upvotes and comments. (Examples include “my shed is bigger than that,” “claustrophobic” and “the fact that this is even legal is disgusting. Rents are out of control.”) The online response to the teensy weensy apartment in the swanky neighborhood reflects a certain fascination with how some New Yorkers live, either by choice or necessity, said Casey Roberts, a home trends expert at StreetEasy. It’s also a vestige of a time when hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers laid their heads in dorm-style single-room occupancy units — albeit ones priced well below $28,200 a year. Broker Omer Labock posted a video of the apartment on TikTok in December, along with another from a nearly identical unit in the building back in January, earning about 310,000 likes. He said most of the building’s 26 apartments have the same configuration.. “They’re tiny, man,” Labock told Gothamist. “The smallest units I’ve ever shown.”

The narrow apartment is just wide enough to fit a queen-sized bed. Photo by David Brand

Still, that hasn’t stopped people from gunning for the apartment. When Gothamist visited for a viewing on Wednesday, a Pace University junior was standing outside and set to place a bid on the minuscule unit. He asked that his name not be used in a story because he didn’t want to jeopardize his chances of landing a spot in the elite ZIP code. “If you want to be on a prime block of the city, it's like, you can't have everything,” he said.

The building is part of the Goldman family real estate empire and is run by their management company, which did not return a phone call seeking comment. The real estate tool Who Owns What indicates that 25 of the building’s 26 units are rent-stabilized, which would prevent drastic price hikes. But rental history on StreetEasy shows the apartment was listed at $1,300 in 2020, making it unclear whether the $2,350 price tag is legal. Whatever the case, the apartment is indeed tiny. It’s about the width of a parking spot, with a mini-fridge, a pint-sized sink and three slender cabinets. You could fit a queen-sized bed in there and you wouldn’t have to worry about rolling off. A smoke alarm hangs above what might be considered the kitchen, while a sprinkler pipe that could serve as a clothing rack stretches from the door to the center of the room. On the bright side, there’s a window — and no broker’s fee.

The apartment doesn't have its own bathroom. Instead residents share a toilet and shower located in the hallway. Photo by David Brand