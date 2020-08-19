Joseph Imperatrice, an NYPD sergeant and co-founder of the nonprofit Blue Lives Matter NYC, dismissed any suggestion of racism within the movement as “complete nonsense.” Those who’ve taken to the streets to support police in recent months, he said, were speaking for a “silent majority” of Americans who are “pro-patriotic, pro-law enforcement, pro-law and order.”

According to Imperatrice, the recent interest in Blue Lives Matter is being driven by fears about the rising crime rate in New York City, as well as new legislation, including bail reform and the bill criminalizing the use of police chokeholds, which he says has emboldened criminals and put officers in danger.

“It’s definitely the hardest it’s been in my 15 years,” Imperatrice told Gothamist. “People are fed up, cops are fed up. They’re the ones risking their lives every day to put someone behind bars.”

Police leaders and city officials don’t completely agree on what’s causing the spike in deadly gun violence in New York City, which corresponds with a rise in shootings nationally. Despite the NYPD’s insistence otherwise, there’s no evidence that changes to bail laws have meaningfully contributed to the increase. Other officials, like Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, have accused the NYPD of an intentional work slowdown, based on data showing fewer arrests and slower response times in recent months.

Like several police officers who spoke to Gothamist, Imperatrice pointed to a new hesitance among police officers, who he says must now consider whether their actions could result in criminal prosecution.

“It’s not just ‘Holy crap you might be executed.’It’s that I could show up and lose my job for following my training,” he said. “You’re worried you’re going to be put in handcuffs now.”

During a closed-door meeting last month, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan reportedly told officers that he’d been assured by city district attorneys that they would not be prosecuted for violating the chokehold law.

A Poor White Guy Trying To Get To Work

For many backers of the Blue Lives Matter movement, their central complaint is about respect, and the perceived shortage of it shown to law enforcement during the current national reckoning over racist police violence. This disrespect is directly related to rising crime rates, supporters say, because officers are too demoralized or scared to do their jobs properly. As with similar arguments mounted by William Parker in mid-century Los Angeles, racial resentment often lurks just below the surface.

“I travel to New York City and I can tell you right now, in the last few weeks, I have seen black men chasing whites down the street telling them their lives are messed up. They’re spitting on them. It’s a disgrace,” said Joe Fish, a white iron worker and former correction officers on Rikers Island, during a recent Blue Lives Matter demonstration. “A poor white guy is trying to go to work and black men are chasing him down the street.”

He described Black Lives Matter protesters as “wild animals,” and suggested that people who support defunding the police might soon change their mind once they find themselves “getting raped in an alleyway.”

Such myopia about the state of the city is not out of place at Blue Lives Matter rallies, nor within the NYPD itself. Dire warnings of cowardly politicians courting chaos, long spewed by the city’s police unions, are now shared from the highest levels of the NYPD.

Last weekend the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, the largest police union in the country, offered its first ever presidential endorsement to Donald Trump. The following day, Trump retweeted a supporter’s message that cities with Democratic leaders should be left to “rot.”

Jay Cohen, a retired NYPD detective still active in his union, said he understood where the president was coming from.

“That's the current sentiment of a lot of people right now who are living in these cities,” Cohen told Gothamist on Sunday night. “When you defund the police, when you tie the police hands, you're going to get a massive spike in crime. It’s basically anarchy and chaos.”

In early June, at the height of the George Floyd protests, Cohen co-founded a Facebook group, Standing Up For NYC, intended to protect neighborhoods in the five boroughs from looting and rioting. After their fears of mass violence didn’t materialize, the administrators shifted the group’s mandate, helping to organize and promote Blue Lives Matter events throughout the five boroughs and Long Island.

A few weeks ago, they applied for nonprofit status, which will allow them to raise money for police officers and their families. The group is also suing the de Blasio administration for allowing a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue, while refusing to fast-track a Blue Lives Matter equivalent.

Despite the changes in objective, the 12,000-member organization has kept their initial description. It offers a grim portrait of New York, a place “on the brink of annihilation by criminals, anarchists, rioters and looters running rampant throughout the streets without fear or consequence.”

“New York City needs our help,” the description continues, “as if it were a lone wounded wolf in dire need of rescue by the pack.”