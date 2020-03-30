Inside an intensive care unit, nurses and doctors in protective gowns, face shields and surgical masks rush between rooms. Patients in individual rooms are separated behind sliding glass doors. As much equipment as possible is set up outside of the ICU rooms so staff have to enter as little as possible.

Most of the critically ill are sleeping or sedated, and though many of the hospital’s patients have been older, a significant number admitted to intensive care have been between the ages of 25 to 50, Dr. Marshall said.

“Sometimes [they need] 10 days, even two weeks on the ventilator before they recover. You know, they're frequently requiring three full weeks in the hospital. That's a lot longer than our normal hospital stay,” Dr. Marshall said, adding that the longer stays are another reason why hospital capacity is maxing out all over the region.

And of course, ventilators are scarce. Dr. Marshall and other hospital officials refused to provide specifics.

“Right now, we have as many patients on ventilators as we had ventilators before this, so every one of the ventilators we had a month ago is in use now,” he said. Fifty more were donated to the hospital, and another 50 are on the way. But at Maimonides, they’re trying to avoid the use of ventilators whenever possible, using other types of treatments, such as a high-flow oxygen machine or other lung therapies.

One of the patients, who was only partially visible through the glass sliding doors, called out to the director of the ICU, Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell. It’s the first time in days he’s been able to breathe on his own, the doctor said.

“He’s completely off oxygen,” Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell said, beaming from behind his surgical mask.

“He looks great,” Dr. Marshall said.