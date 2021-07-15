Lyn Joseph first joined Fountain House, a social club for people with mental health issues based in Midtown Manhattan, because she needed a way to fill her time. She had dropped out of college at SUNY New Paltz and wasn’t working.

“It was not really good to have too much free time,” said Joseph, 25, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, ADHD, anxiety, PTSD and autism.

Five years later, she is contributing to the Fountain House community in ways big and small, from digitizing files in the Welcome Center to writing about fashion for the in-house newspaper. The clubhouse helped Joseph earn her associate’s degree and, during the pandemic, kept her connected to the community via virtual programming. While at home, Joseph, who is trans, launched a new group online called Queer Council with the goal of making Fountain House more welcoming for LGBTQ members.

“They saved my life,” she said of Fountain House as we sat in the clubhouse library. It was late June, and she was relieved to be back on one of the first days the center was open for in-person activity again. She said she now has the confidence and experience to look for full-time work. “I’m much more capable, I’m much more able-bodied, I’m more independent.”