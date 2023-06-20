Subway stations across the city are advertising a new Indiana Jones movie through audible announcements over intercoms, prompting grievances from riders.

Around every 10 minutes on Tuesday, a man’s voice loudly echoed across several station platforms proclaiming that “in 10 days, a legend will face his destiny,” as it promoted the upcoming film. An MTA spokesperson told Gothamist that multiple audio announcements and advertisements have already played in subway stations on several occasions over the last two years. The spokesperson also said service messages will remain to take priority and will be heard when needed.

This isn’t the first time riders have heard advertising through subway announcements. In 2020, actress and Queens native Awkwafina promoted a new show by being the voice of the Flushing 7 line.

Yet, chatter on Twitter showed that some riders are upset with the audio advertising.

“I just heard a short ad for the new Indiana Jones movie played over the loudspeakers at my subway stop. I realize the MTA is struggling financially, but audio commercials inserted into my commute is not a positive development — with rate increases on their way too,” said Twitter user Howard Sherman.