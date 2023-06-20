Subway stations across the city are advertising a new Indiana Jones movie through audible announcements over intercoms, prompting grievances from riders.
Around every 10 minutes on Tuesday, a man’s voice loudly echoed across several station platforms proclaiming that “in 10 days, a legend will face his destiny,” as it promoted the upcoming film. An MTA spokesperson told Gothamist that multiple audio announcements and advertisements have already played in subway stations on several occasions over the last two years. The spokesperson also said service messages will remain to take priority and will be heard when needed.
This isn’t the first time riders have heard advertising through subway announcements. In 2020, actress and Queens native Awkwafina promoted a new show by being the voice of the Flushing 7 line.
Yet, chatter on Twitter showed that some riders are upset with the audio advertising.
“I just heard a short ad for the new Indiana Jones movie played over the loudspeakers at my subway stop. I realize the MTA is struggling financially, but audio commercials inserted into my commute is not a positive development — with rate increases on their way too,” said Twitter user Howard Sherman.
Other riders have said they are “not particularly amused” by the new audio advertising and that blaring ads on the announcement system “isn’t right.”
Riders at the 59th Street Columbus Circle subway stop said they felt frustrated with the loud advertisement on Tuesday afternoon, while others ignored the trumpeted music and deep-voiced Indiana Jones announcer, opting to listen to their own music as they stood and waited for their train to arrive.
Layard Thompson, who was waiting for the 1 train to arrive, said intercom announcements should be exclusively for transportation-related matters.
“I don’t enjoy being advertised to or solicited to when I’m in a forced situation,” Thompson said. “It’s enough to just view posters, billboards, and digital readerboards.”
Another rider, Seth Danner, who was standing on the same platform shared a similar viewpoint.
“I’d rather hear some more information about what’s going on with the train system rather than any ad,” Danner told Gothamist. “The efficiency of the subway is everybody’s top priority.”
The advertising is paid by an ad agency, Outfront, and is typically recorded by a known guest like a comic, singer or celebrity. A spokesperson for Outfront did not immediately return a request seeking comment.