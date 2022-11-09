When Ruben Burgos was incarcerated at Rikers Island earlier this year, he used a city-issued electronic tablet to turn his poetry into music. Other detainees used the tablets to watch movies, read books, and participate in job training programs. Burgos said the tablets provided a critical outlet, helping to reduce fights over the phones, the shared televisions, and access to food.

“I feel like those tablets could be a safe haven for a lot of people,” Burgos said. “That pad was actually setting a system for when you wanted to watch a movie, when you wanted to take a class. It was setting a standard for reintegration.” He said the devices gave locked up individuals something that was theirs — and some semblance of control. But the contract with the tablet provider, APDS, quietly ended on June 30 and was not extended for reasons that the Department of Correction has not explained. The program had been in place since 2015, and was expanded to reach almost all of the approximately 5,000 detainees during COVID-19. Now, more than four months have gone by and incarcerated people haven’t had access to educational, entertainment, and religious material that they had for years – and both correctional experts and the incarcerated say that could contribute to increased tensions and historic highs in violence. A spokesperson for the Department of Correction said three weeks ago that the agency was finalizing a contract with a new tablet provider. That announcement could still come any day. The canceled tablet program was entirely free for incarcerated individuals. Civil rights activists and advocates for the incarcerated are concerned that a new tablet provider may not honor the same deal, and may charge incarcerated people to use basic services, like messaging. In New York State prisons, the for-profit company JPay charges inmates 20 cents for every outgoing email. JPay charges for other services, too — a digital music album cost New York inmates as much as $46, according to a 2020 state memo. The company had budgeted nearly $9 million in revenue over five years from incarcerated New Yorkers.

Tablets supplied by the company APDS being used by a detainee in a jail in Washington, DC. Photo by Kyle LaFerriere / Courtesy: APDS

Concern that JPay or another company could come in and profit off the incarcerated is compounded by the fact that correction officials announced last month that they would soon ban personal postal mail from being given directly to detainees. Correction officials say in the future they will scan letters and deliver them to incarcerated people electronically. But if a new tablet company charges for messages, advocates worry that responding to scanned letters from loved ones will cost detainees money. The reason for scanning mail, officials said, is to stop the flow of fentanyl-laced paper products from being smuggled into the jails. But defense attorneys, detainees, and members of the City Council question whether drugs are actually coming in through the mail. They point to correction officers who themselves have been arrested for dealing drugs inside. And, they worry that the scan-mail plan is just being used as a pretext to enable a financially predatory company to make money off of detainees and their families. A spokesperson for the Department of Correction told Gothamist last month that the agency was close to finalizing a contract with a new tablet company. Three weeks later, a new contract has yet to be announced, and the CEO of the tablet company that previously operated at Rikers is left wondering what happened. “We were never invited to present to the DOC, no explanation was given to us as to why they were ending it,” said Harris Ferrell, CEO of APDS, a public benefit corporation based in New York. APDS offered a virtual law library, substance abuse therapy, audio books, e-books, games, job skill training, adult basic education, and movies, all free to incarcerated people. One popular course was developed around the book “The Master Plan” by Chris Wilson, a former prisoner whose plan for turning his life around is now used to inspire the incarcerated. The salutatorian from the East River Academy, the school on Rikers, referenced the course in his graduation speech in June: “He inspired me not to give up, to work hard, and to know that good things come to people who wait.” Ferrell said the APDS tablet is primarily an educational platform, but the entertainment services are a recognition “that there’s a lot of idle time that users are trying to fill.”

