In the wake of the subway shooting in Sunset Park Tuesday morning, schools spanning a swath of Brooklyn were told to lock their doors and keep children and staff inside while police searched for the suspect.

“Following the incident this morning in Sunset Park, out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students we have placed all schools in the area in a shelter-in-place,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement. “We are working closely with NYPD and school leadership to ensure that every school has the supports they need as we work to ensure the safety of our school communities. We will share updates as they become available. My thoughts go out to the victims of this tragedy.”