In the wake of the subway shooting in Sunset Park Tuesday morning, schools spanning a swath of Brooklyn were told to lock their doors and keep children and staff inside while police searched for the suspect.
“Following the incident this morning in Sunset Park, out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students we have placed all schools in the area in a shelter-in-place,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement. “We are working closely with NYPD and school leadership to ensure that every school has the supports they need as we work to ensure the safety of our school communities. We will share updates as they become available. My thoughts go out to the victims of this tragedy.”
Emails from two principals said that all District 15 schools were under lockdown. District 15 includes Boerum Hill, Carroll Gardens, Gowanus, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Fort Greene, Red Hook and Sunset Park.
Shortly after noon, some District 15 principals were told the shelter-in-place order was lifted, but it remained in effect for at least a dozen other schools in the immediate vicinity of the shooting at 36th Street and Fourth Avenue.
Some aftercare programs were also canceled, citing concerns about safety as well as transit disruptions.
Sunset Park High School sits a block away from where the shooting took place. Multiple elementary and middle schools are also nearby.
“We are shook,” said Annie Tan, who teaches at an elementary school in Sunset Park.
By dismissal time, the Department of Education said that PS 24, Sunset Park High School, PS 371, Little Brooklyn Pre-K Center (219 25th St), and Little Brooklyn Pre-K Center (173-177 25th Street) would be "sheltering-in-place until dismissal," with the NYPD and school safety officers assisting. The DOE also said that students who use the subway to get home would be able to use MTA shuttle buses instead.
Sixteen people were injured in the shooting, which took place on a Manhattan-bound N train just before 8:30 a.m.; 10 people suffered gunshot wounds, and five of those patients remain in critical but stable condition.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the NYPD was still searching for the suspect who opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway car on Tuesday morning, striking at least 10 people and injuring more than a dozen, authorities said.
I’m a teacher in a DOE school here in Sunset Park and the shelter in place is very much still in effect— Emmalee Mills (@mme_mills) April 12, 2022