Dozens of family members and friends gathered in Prospect Park on Wednesday to plant a tulip tree in honor of Christina Yuna Lee, the 35-year-old who was killed at her home in Lower Manhattan in February.

The ceremony took place under sunny skies on the banks of Prospect Park lake, as families went by in pedal boats.

“She was an artist,” said Charles Yoon, president of the Korean American Association of Greater New York, who addressed the crowd. “She used to come and enjoy the park and it's a beautiful setting and with the planting of the tree, there's at least looking forward to the future, and hope that the future will be better.”

Lee’s death was one of several violent killings of Asian New Yorkers earlier this year, amid a sharp rise in anti-Asian violence nationally. According to the NYPD, anti-Asian hate crimes in New York increased by 361% in 2021 over the previous year, and the group Stop AAPI Hate said it had received 10,905 reports of anti-AAPI hate between the start of the pandemic in March 19th, 2020 and December 31st, 2021.