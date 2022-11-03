Registered Democrats are far outpacing Republicans among New Jersey residents voting in advance of Election Day and the disparity could make it difficult to call some races on Election Day.

Early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 6. Mail-in voting continues through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Nearly 328,000 Democrats had cast advance votes by the end of Tuesday, according to a tabulation by Associated Press election researcher Ryan Dubicki. Those accounted for 61% of votes submitted so far, even though registered Democrats only account for about 39% of the electorate as of state tallies released this month.

Only about 116,000 Republicans had cast votes by that point, accounting for 22% of votes (while Republicans are 23% of the electorate). The remainder were from unaffiliated voters or voters registered with other parties.

While New Jersey is a largely blue state overall (with about 2.5 million registered Democrats), it has nearly as many independents (about 2.4 million). Only about 1.5 million voters are registered as Republicans.

The disparity was less pronounced — but still significant — in the highly competitive 7th Congressional District, where incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski is fighting to hold onto his seat amid a challenge from Republican former State Sen. Tom Kean Jr.

Malinowski won a 2020 face-off with Kean by less than a single percentage point, and redistricting has since shifted 30,000 more Republicans into NJ-07. Republicans in the district (with 207,000 voters, or 33% of the electorate) now outnumber Democrats (190,000 voters, or 31%) — but unaffiliated voters outnumber both (215,000 voters, or 35%).

Yet the statewide trend broadly continues. More than 32,800 Democrats have already voted in that district (54% of the more than 60,100 votes cast in total), compared to a bit shy of 16,600 Republicans (28%). Only 10,600 (18%) of independents have cast ballots there so far.

In general, the difference in party participation is far more lopsided among mail-in voters than those coming in person to polling locations to vote early statewide.

That could all make it difficult, or impossible, to call a winner in tight races on Election Night. In NJ-07, for instance, an apparent lead by Kean, the Republican, could narrow or be reversed as more mail-in votes from Democrats are tallied in the subsequent days.

The opposite happened two years ago, when most voters participated by mail because of pandemic restrictions. Malinowski appeared to have a clear lead on Election Night — which narrowed into a close victory as more mail-in ballots came in over several days.

Mail-in ballots received up to six days after Election Day will be counted, as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 8. Recent legislative reforms may speed the process somewhat. Election workers are now allowed to open — but not count, process or report — mail-in ballots five days before Election Day. The law also steps up criminal penalties for disclosing votes early.

Extremely close races could take even longer to call, with time also allowed to cure, or fix, ballots with signature issues, or to address problems like those caused if a voting machine malfunctions.

“We could still have a long week or two weeks possibly,” Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray warned.

How to vote by mail

Requests to county clerks’ offices for mail-in ballots were due Nov. 1, but the ballots can be returned as late as 8 p.m. on Election Day. They can be sent through the post office (as long as they’re postmarked by that time) or deposited in drop boxes. More information from the state Division of Elections is here. A voter who was sent a mail-in ballot but who still arrives at the polls on Election Day will be given a provisional ballot, to be counted after officials determine that person has not returned the mail-in version.

How to vote early, in person

Multiple in-person polling places are available, but they may not always be the same locations cited for Election Day voting on a resident’s ballot (and those locations may have changed because of redistricting this year). Each county designates its own locations, which are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. No appointments are necessary. Polling locations are here.

This story will be updated mid-day Thursday, when Wednesday’s vote totals are available.