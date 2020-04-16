“Some of our crews are going on two, three, four, five [of these calls] a day,” says Maeir.

“What I am concerned about is, as a group, the amount of death that we've been seeing over the past two weeks—that eventually is going to take its toll on somebody,” he said. “What's it going to be like in a month from now? Four months from now?”

The unpaid volunteer crew has been working nonstop, burning through reams of personal protective equipment and responding to twice the usual number of calls. Other volunteer squads—which generally handle more than a quarter of all calls in the state—aren’t responding to any COVID-related incident or have stopped running altogether. In some cases, too many of their members are part of the at-risk population and can’t expose themselves to the virus. In other cases, they’ve simply run out of gear, according to the EMS Council of New Jersey.

“This is a huge problem throughout the state,” says EMS Council President Barbara Platt. “The majority of the equipment is going to the hospital systems. People are forgetting that there’s someone taking those people before they get to the hospital and those people still need to be protected.”

Jacob Finkelstein, the captain of the ambulance corps, says he’s constantly on his phone trying to buy more N-95 masks, gowns, protective eyewear and gloves. The supplies are difficult to find these days, and sometimes at more than double the price. So, they’ve gotten creative—and rely a lot on donations.

They asked some high schools to donate goggles from their closed science labs. A local family drops off homemade face shields made with thick plastic and ribbons every few nights. And when they ran out of gowns, somebody dropped off mechanic coveralls.

The town contributes $70,000 to their budget—about 28 percent of their operating costs. Donations make up the rest.

“This is really when we’re needed the most,” Finkelstein, 24, says. “Our volunteers, they’re giving 200, 300 percent, whatever it takes to make sure that we are here.”

The work has already taken its toll on the crew.

Nearly half the 120 volunteers are out on quarantine or worried they will bring the virus home to their family. Others are sick and at least one was hospitalized.