New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) has conceded his race for the 7th District, and congratulated the Republican winner, former state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. It's one of the seats that's handing majority control of the House of Representatives to the Republican party.

WNYC host Janae Pierre spoke with reporter Nancy Solomon about why Malinowski lost the race. The transcript of their discussion below has been lightly edited for clarity. Janae Pierre: The big story at the heart of this race has been the redrawing of Malinowski’s district. Now this is the process that happens every 10 years after the census, and in Malinowski’s case, he lost some Democratic towns and gained extra Republicans. I understand you're hearing fallout about that decision, right? Nancy Solomon: Yes, indeed. Democratic activists and political reformers are really angry. Malinowski lost by 13,000 votes, and he told his supporters last night he is convinced he would have won if it hadn't been for the redistricting. When he began his re-election campaign, he sent out a one-line press release with a sentence from Shakespeare that said “Unto the breach, my friends, unto the breach.” And when you say activists and reformers are angry, what do you mean by that? The central thing that they're mad about is that registered Democrats were moved out of Malinowski’s district to shore up other purple districts that have Democratic incumbents, most notably, U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer (in the 5th District), Mikie Sherrill (in the 11th District) and Andy Kim (in the 3rd District). And the criticism falls into a few buckets. (All three of those candidates won by large margins in a year that saw no New Jersey incumbent other than Malinowski lose). Julia Sass Rubin, who is a Rutgers professor and volunteers with the Good Government Coalition of New Jersey, says that it was unnecessary: “This is a self-inflicted wound, and given that every other state that doesn't have a redistricting commission that is based on citizen participation, which we clearly don't have, is gerrymandering. Why would [Democrats] consciously throw a congressional seat out, particularly in a year when you're so desperate for each congressional seat?” Sass Rubin points to the two most powerful political machines in New Jersey: George Norcross' machine in the south and the Hudson County machine, where U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has his base. She points out that those are the two most heavily Democratic districts in New Jersey — Hudson, where Menendez’s son just got elected to Congress, and Camden, which is represented by George's brother, Donald.