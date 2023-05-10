Local police officers and sheriff’s deputies kept watch on the grounds of the Crossroads Hotel in the town of Newburgh Wednesday morning, setting up a potential showdown with the expected arrival of a busload of migrants sent there by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The police are there to attempt to enforce a local state of emergency designed to prevent the hotel from housing the migrants, according to Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus.

In an interview, Neuhaus said he spoke directly with Adams early Wednesday morning and asked him to hold off on sending the expected bus of 60 individuals — which the mayor’s office signaled would soon be on its way as recently as late Tuesday.

Around 9 a.m., Neuhaus told Gothamist he wasn’t sure whether Adams heeded his message.

“I asked him to stop that,” Neuhaus said. “Whether he does that or not, I don’t know. If they do come into the county [Wednesday], we’ll have a problem because they are going against our state of emergency and that is going to create a very difficult situation. ”

Late Tuesday, Adams’ office issued a statement saying it would transport a “small number” of migrants to the Orange County hotel on Wednesday — even though a judge issued a temporary order preventing the mayor from sending migrants to a separate hotel in neighboring Rockland County.

The city plans to pay for shelter, food and services for the people it’s planning to send to other counties, the mayor’s office said.

A spokesperson for Adams did not immediately respond to questions on whether the city still plans to send people to the Newburgh hotel Wednesday.

The mayor’s plan to send migrants, some of whom are asylum-seekers, to New York City’s northern suburbs comes as the state and the city prepare for an increase in new arrivals amid the looming expiration on Thursday of Title 42, a COVID-era order allowing the U.S. to turn away migrants and asylum-seekers at the border.

Nearly 70,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since last spring. Some were bused north by officials in southern border states with hardline immigration policies.

More than half of the newcomers are staying in homeless shelters and emergency housing set up and run by the city. Adams has repeatedly said this is straining the city's shelter system, and could cost over $4 billion over the next two years. City officials have also raised concerns over access to resources available to other New Yorkers.

Neuhaus said he asked the mayor to “wait a few days,” at least until Adams has the chance to address county executives across the state on a call scheduled for late Thursday morning.

By late Wednesday morning, there was a buzz of activity at the hotel, located just off I-84 in the shadow of the Stewart Airport Diner and across the street from a truck stop. A handful of private security guards in black polo shirts stood near the entrance, while Newburgh police officers and Orange County sheriff’s deputies were parked in the back.

At one point, a Newburgh code enforcement vehicle pulled up to the front of the parking lot. Neuhaus’ executive order says Orange County code does not allow hotels to be used for long-term residence.

Neuhaus said the officers have been deployed to the property since Tuesday and are prepared to enforce his executive order if a bus arrives. He said he does not anticipate any attempted arrests; instead, they’re there to inform the hotel and city officials of his state of emergency blocking hotels from accepting migrants, in hopes of convincing them to scrap the plan.

“Of all people, I’m a pretty reasonable person,” Neuhaus said. “My parents are both immigrants here. … There’s better ways of doing this, and the fact is we have a massive lack of leadership.”

A small group of volunteers joined two Orange County legislators and one Newburgh city legislator — all Democrats — outside the hotel Wednesday afternoon, pledging their support for the migrants and denouncing Neuhaus' executive order.

County legislator Genesis Ramos, who represents the town and city of Newburgh, stressed that New York City will be picking up the migrants' lodging, food and case worker costs.