Daniel Penny provided his first public comments since placing 30-year-old Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on May 1.

In the exclusive interview with the New York Post, the 24-year-old Marine veteran, who is facing manslaughter charges, said the killing, which the medical examiner’s office ruled a homicide caused by compression of the neck, had nothing to do with race.

“Everybody who’s ever met me can tell you, I love all people, I love all cultures,” Penny told the publication. “You can tell by my past and all my travels and adventures around the world. I was actually planning a road trip through Africa before this happened.”

Penny spoke with Post reporter Dana Kennedy at Argyle Park on Long Island. In the interview, Penny said he was on the F train after having gone to school, and was on the way to the gym when he encountered Neely.

Penny said he is aware of the nationwide criticism, and was surprised by how much media attention he received. The New York Post also shared several videos of Penny walking around the park.

“I judge a person based on their character. I’m not a white supremacist,” he told the Post.

During the interview, Penny described Neely as both “menacing” and invoking “terror” to others at the train station. Penny continued to maintain his innocence.

“I can tell you that the threats, the menacing, the terror that Jordan Neely introduced to that train has already been well documented. I don’t think it’s going to even be controverted,” he told the Post. “There are numerous witnesses from all different walks of life who have absolutely no motive to do anything other than to recount what actually happened. They are uniform in their recollection of events.”

When asked if he would take action again if he were in a similar situation, Penny nodded, the Post reported.

His attorney's have said Neely's death was unintended, and they expected Penny to be exonerated.

The incident at the Broadway-Lafayette train station has divided the nation, and some have come to Penny’s defense. He’s received millions in donations from supporters, including prominent conservative politicians, across the country, to go towards his legal fund. Others took to train stations to protest Penny’s actions.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams mourned Neely’s death while other local politicians called for Penny’s arrest. Nearly two weeks after Neely’s death, the Manhattan Criminal Court arrested Penny on manslaughter charges.

“A ‘Good Samaritan’ helps those in trouble,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said at Neely’s funeral in Harlem on Friday. “They don’t choke them out.”