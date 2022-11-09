For some folks, making a gingerbread house is a fun afternoon project. But for John Kuehn, it was how he spent October, working full time in his apartment kitchen for about 160 hours. His creation – an edible rendition of Madison Square Park – is part of a new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York, called Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off.

John Kuehn won "Grandest" for his gingerbread house depicting Madison Square Park. Photo by Reece T. Williams / Gothamist

The Bake-Off features seven gingerbread houses, each aiming to represent a borough in gingerbread. The vibe is more “appetizing art show” than “competitive baking event.” But there are awards, announced early Wednesday morning, including: The Best Overall Prize went to Sherry Kozlowski for her display of the shops in Astoria. Good Enough to Eat went to Sans Bakery in Long Island City, for its rendition of the 7 train. A new prize, Most Resilient, was added at the eleventh hour and given to the Brooklyn Heights bakery L’Appartement 4F for “re-creating their display” in time for public viewing. Kuehn took home the prize for Grandest.

The Best Overall Prize went to Sherry Kozlowski for her display of the shops in Astoria. Photo by Reece T. Williams / Gothamist

The awards were determined by some highly accomplished judges, including Bobbie Lloyd, the Chief Baking Officer at Magnolia Bakery, and Melba Wilson, of Melba’s in Harlem. Another is a curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Whitney Donhauser, the director at the Museum of the City of New York, said the idea came about in a brainstorming session with her team back in the spring. Everyone had a “positive reaction” to the thought of showcasing gingerbread houses. She particularly liked the idea as a way to highlight the creativity and talent of New Yorkers across all five boroughs — something the museum takes seriously. Plus, she said, it seemed fun.

Sans Bakery in Long Island City took home the prize for Good Enough to Eat, for its recreation of the 7 Train. Photo by Reece T. Williams / Gothamist

Kuehn, an amateur baker who shares photos on his Instagram account, New Bake City, had never attempted a gingerbread house before this fall. But he had worked for 25 years as an architect, acquiring a skill set that, turns out, came in quite handy. Early in the process, he drafted blueprints of the gingerbread house with AutoCAD software. He tested multiple batches of dough before landing on the right “structural” kind, which contains shortening (but no butter), molasses, and loads of spices “for the smell.” His husband, Glenn Mendlinger, made at least 10 batches of dough to save him time. With that, Kuehn baked and carved more than 125 pieces into stackable, modular shapes – some of them 30 inches tall – and then assembled them into the final structure.

A behind the scenes look at how John Kuehn measured and scaled his gingerbread structure. Photo by Courtesy John Kuehn

“I was incredibly anxious at every turn,” said Kuehn on Tuesday, three days before the exhibit’s opening on Friday, Nov. 11. Even getting the structure to the museum was an ordeal: a friend drove Kuehn’s car 80 blocks uptown, twice. Kuehn and Mendlinger sat in the back, holding the baked goods “like babies.” “I was totally prepared for it to just come apart completely,” said Kuehn, who feared the city’s potholes would “pulverize everything.” But – in what might generously be called a holiday miracle – everything stayed intact. Until, of course, it didn’t. Tuesday morning, Kuehn was back at the museum, using a thin tranche of Rice Krispies Treats to repair a tower that was sagging. He was not allowed to use Krazy Glue or duct tape. The rules are clear: all decorations must be 100% edible, and the main structure has to be at least 75% gingerbread.

Bruno's Bakery in Staten Island took home two prizes in Gingerbread NYC, The Great Borough Bake-Off. Photo by Reece T. Williams / Gothamist