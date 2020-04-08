Rincon Portas is among hundreds of medical professionals volunteering at two drive-through testing sites run by SOMOS, a network of about 3,000 primary care doctors serving mostly Medicaid recipients in the city’s immigrant communities. The patients are screened in advance in Spanish, Chinese, or English, to make sure they have the right symptoms to qualify.

As the cars line up to enter, volunteers check the paperwork. Then, the windows roll down just long enough for Rincon Portas to stick a swab resembling a long Q-Tip up the patient’s nose. Rincon Portas said many appear very sick and sweaty, and estimates about 70 percent of them are immigrants, with the majority speaking Spanish. They learn their test results a few days after the samples are sent to a lab.

Rincon Portas lives in Washington Heights and takes a 2-hour ride on the A train to get to the Aqueduct for these 6-hour volunteer shifts. And yet, Portas wishes they could be doing more to fight the pandemic.

"When this whole COVID-19 thing started happening, I started getting very anxious because I wanted to help,” Rincon Portas explained. “It’s like I have these sets of skills and my hands are tied.”

Rincon Portas, 41, practiced emergency medicine in Venezuela and received asylum almost a decade ago for—in their words—being queer. Rincon Portas is non-binary and prefers the pronouns they and them. Though they were able to eventually become a U.S. citizen, they’re working in medical education because it’s impossible to become a doctor here at this time. They said Venezuela's government never sent over the right documents to be certified, in what is likely political retribution.

Portas said they wanted to help immigrants get tested because it’s a population at high risk of contracting COVID-19. Many are “essential workers” like delivery workers, house cleaners, and construction workers.

“Financially they don’t have the means to stay home necessarily,” said Rincon Portas. “A lot of people from migrant families are living in crowded conditions so it is more likely that they’re going to get sick.”

And immigrants may not have equal access to information or healthcare. Many are also undocumented and afraid to come forward.