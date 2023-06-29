Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says two issues prevented the passage of a long-sought bill to let New York City set its own speed limits: e-bikes and speed bumps.
The bill, known as “Sammy’s Law,” was the subject of aggressive lobbying – and even a hunger strike – by street safety advocates during this month’s legislative session. It is named after 12–year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein, who was killed by a speeding driver in Brooklyn in 2013.
The legislation would give city lawmakers “home rule” to lower the speed limit on most streets from 25 to 20 miles per hour.
In an exclusive interview with Gothamist on Wednesday, Heastie explained why he did not introduce the bill for a vote, outraging its supporters. Some assemblymembers representing parts of the city didn’t want the bill to pass because they were concerned about other traffic policies, Heastie said.
“They'd like to see more enforcement, not only of reckless drivers, but also of the e-bikes. That got raised in the conference,” Heastie said. “Some members are saying they'd like more coordination when they make requests for speed bumps and other traffic mitigation. They just would like to be more involved and included in discussions that (the Department of Transportation) is doing in their districts.”
Speed bumps are determined by the city’s Department of Transportation. E-bikes have exploded in popularity on city streets in recent years. Neither are directly related to Sammy’s Law.
This year marked the second time that Sammy’s Law was passed in the state Senate, but didn’t come up for a vote in the Assembly. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams also supported the bill.
The bill had 60 co-sponsors in the Assembly, including 36 from New York City. But Heastie said not enough members from the five boroughs were willing to back the bill. He estimated that about a dozen members didn’t support it and wanted to have a broader conversation about street safety — namely e-bikes and speed bumps — before voting on Sammy’s Law.
“I think that's insane. I think this is a really simple law. We should allow New York City to control its roads and its speed limit,” Assemblymember Robert Carroll said. “That's a strawman argument.”
Sammy’s mother, Amy Cohen, was one of the advocates staking out the legislative chamber while on hunger strike earlier this month. She’d said she’d secured pledges of support from 99 out of 150 assemblymembers.
“Clearly, this was a bill that was going to pass,” Cohen told Gothamist. “But this was Albany backroom politics at its worst. It's like we're not living in a democracy. We had the majority – far in excess of the majority. And the bill didn't even get brought to the floor for a vote.”
In the final days of the session, both Heastie and Cohen recalled the speaker telling her, “I’m but one vote.”
“What kind of a leader is he to say that he only is one vote? He had the authority to bring this bill to a vote and he failed to do so,” Cohen said.
Department of Transportation spokesperson Mona Bruno maintained support for the legislation.
“Sammy’s Law would give the city more flexibility to set speed limits in thoughtful, targeted ways to keep New Yorkers safe on our streets. We are committed to working with communities and local elected officials on any speed limit changes and comprehensive projects to make our streets safer. We will continue to advocate for important street safety measures to honor the life of Sammy Cohen Eckstein,” Bruno said.
Heastie said he told Cohen he was praying for her during her hunger strike.
“I feel so bad for her. You know, as a parent, I would be devastated,” he said.
Heastie declined to say whether he would push for the bill next year.
“I'm a member speaker. The members want to support something, I’m but one vote, but the conference has to be ready to go forward,” he said. “I'm not a dictator.”