New York City nightlife is coming back as the boroughs move to fully reopen by the end of the month. Check social media, and you’ll find people sharing flicks of their first foray back inside the bar and flyers for upcoming dance parties—some only for those who are fully vaccinated.

But last week, sinister warnings began to creep into these feeds. The posts said fentanyl, a highly potent opioid, is hiding in the cocaine supply—and that multiple people had overdosed from the concoction.

One Instagram account, hilovenewyork, posted a screenshot of a text from an acquaintance that read, “My friends died last night, multiple people, please please stop partying if you can, I can’t handle this. Eat mushrooms, smoke weed, please let people know [there is] very bad coke going around Bushwick, Williamsburg.” As hilovenewyork acknowledged in a comment on the post, such reports arise occasionally and can be difficult to vet—but city data back their suspicions.

The amount of cocaine in New York City that’s laced with fentanyl has spiked in recent years. New NYPD data from April shows that 8% of the city’s coke supply now contains fentanyl—nearly one out of every 10 bags sold on the street. In 2017, only about 2% of the cocaine seized by the NYPD contained this synthetic opioid that is about 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.