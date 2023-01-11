Rep. George Santos is not bowing to pressure to resign after Republican Party leaders on Long Island called on him to step down after revelations that he fabricated his background.
Santos, who represents the 3rd Congressional District covering the North Shore of Long Island and a portion of Queens, tweeted that he was "elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians."
"I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living," he wrote, adding "I will NOT resign!"
Santos' tweet came shortly after Long Island officials held a press conference calling for his resignation.
This story will be updated.