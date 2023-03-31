The latest rodent celebrity to rock the Big Apple has no name, but totes a blue suitcase and a wistful expression in 3.5 million fliers mailed out to New Yorkers’ homes in the past few weeks. “Send Rats Packing!” the city sanitation department flier reads, followed by a note about trash setout times changing on Saturday. The city is pushing back trash bag setout times to 8 p.m. to reduce the amount of time they linger on sidewalks, in hopes that the limited hours curtail rats’ access to a potential food supply. The flier’s 4-inch-tall rat model immediately drew the attention of many New Yorkers. “I cracked up as soon as I pulled that flyer [sic] out of my mailbox,” one person tweeted. Another tweeted that the rodent must need some rest and relaxation: “Hey, I’m sure they clamor for a break from the ‘rat race’ every now and then, just like us.” But why did the sanitation department decide to portray the detested rat in a more positive light for this flier? In designing the $1 million outreach campaign, Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch wanted to “catch people’s attention,” said department spokesperson Joshua Goodman in an email.

Sanitation department spokesperson Joshua Goodman shares his notes from meetings about the size of the rat on the flier. Courtesy New York City Department of Sanitation

The first design featured a small rat, which apparently failed to please the boss. “An early version went heavy on the specifics of the rules, with the rat as an aside, almost scurrying underfoot,” Goodman said. “I can’t tell you how many times over a period of a few weeks Commissioner Tisch came into my office with a simple order: ‘Make the rat bigger.’ Then a few days later… ‘No, bigger.’ And a few days after that: ‘Josh, there’s too much green space here. I keep telling you: the rat. Make the rat bigger.’” Tisch sent Goodman repeated texts “that simply say, ‘I want a BIG RAT.’” Eventually the rat grew big enough to dominate the mailer, finally satisfying Tisch, Goodman said. The sanitation department has embraced a cheeky approach to some of its social media and outreach campaigns. TikTok videos the department created to celebrate its compost program feature a grinning, human-sized brown compost bin wearing glasses and dancing around City Hall.