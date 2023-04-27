A wild peacock bit a man in the Bronx on Wednesday who lived to tell the tale.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene of the bite on East 180th Street shortly after 8 p.m., the fire department confirmed to Gothamist, where an unnamed man suffered a minor injury and refused to be taken to a hospital. Video posted via the Citizen app shows the man explain how the ferocious pheasant was spotted roaming the streets, eventually biting his leg.

The man shows footage of the peacock from his phone, showing the animal strutting the street, with a timestamp dated 7:38 p.m.

"I thought I was buggin'," the man, identified as Mike, says in the video. "It started running up the hill to go into traffic. We had to try and keep the bird safe. We chased him all the way in. I trapped him inside the gate."

And that was when the peacock struck, he says.

"He got tied in the gate and I tried to pet and he grabbed my pants. Then the motherf*** flew in the tree!"

The video pans to a shadowy figure above, where the peacock seemed content, but wary of its next battle, should it present itself.

It was unclear where the peacock came from, or if it had been captured.

The alarming alert sent to Citizen app users sparked a series of Tweets about the bizarre event in a city where the pigeon is king.