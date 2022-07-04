Chestnut briefly stopped eating to tackle a protester who stormed the stage. Police arrested three people connected to the protest, the NYPD said.

But for the most part, the vibes on Coney Island were light and breezy, with a hearty dose of nitrates. The crowd was peppered with all types of hot dog apparel: hats, T-shirts and, for those willing to schvitz, full-body suits.

The hot dog eating competition celebrated American independence with a mix of traditional standards, like the singing of the national anthem, and other musical acts to showcase the country’s melting pot of cultures, including a rap battle with musician/competitive eater Eric James “Badlands” Booker (who later won a lemonade chugging competition), a Bollywood dancing routine and even some opera.