New Yorkers learned Thursday evening that Donald Trump had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, making him the first former president with such a distinction.

We don’t yet know what Trump is being charged with, and likely won’t until he goes to court in front of a judge; some reports indicate this could happen on Tuesday. But it’s expected that the charges are related to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into hush money payments Trump allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

On Friday, Gothamist reporters sought to learn how some New Yorkers were feeling about the news. We talked to locals from across the city and from Long Island, and heard a wide range of reactions: anxiety, relief and skepticism, to name just a few.

Denise Stanley from Ocean Hill, Brooklyn had no qualms about the indictment.

“He should pay just like everybody else has to pay for what they do wrong,” she said. “You just don't get a title and because you got a title, you should be able to walk away from what you do.”

Brooklyn resident Mary Coseglia in Bay Ridge expressed a similar outlook.

“I was excited. I mean, I feel like justice is being served," she said. "When you break laws, there's consequences.”

Given Trump’s track record – which includes tax fraud schemes linked to his real estate organizations – some New Yorkers, like Crown Heights resident Fred Becker, were surprised that his alleged extramarital affairs what landed him in court.

“I can't believe it took this long for an indictment to come,” said Becker. “I can't believe that the first indictment to move forward was Stormy Daniels.”

While he thinks Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg should pursue the case, particularly if there is enough evidence against Trump, Becker said he’s also apprehensive about the possible repercussions of the news.

“I can also see it being like a lightning rod for people on the right and something that could catalyze,” said Becker.

City officials have been on high alert since Trump announced earlier this month that an indictment was imminent.

On Friday, city, state, and federal law enforcement agencies said they were preparing for potential security threats related to the former president’s arrest, though a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said there were no credible threats at this time.

Some New Yorkers were skeptical about the news.

Romeo Li from Hicksville, Long Island, did not approve of the decision but said he didn’t think it would ultimately hurt Trump.

“Who are these people who indict him? Right. Look at them. Who are they?,” he told Gothamist. “They're probably well connected to the democrats and every one of them… it’s going to be in his favor. It's a big mistake for whoever is thinking about putting him away. It's a big mistake.”

With additional reporting by Precious Fondren and Charles Lane.