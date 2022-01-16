Hundreds gathered at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx on Sunday — both inside, and outside in a tent that was set up for an overflow of mourners — to honor 15 of the 17 people killed in last Sunday’s deadly apartment building blaze.

Mayor Eric Adams, State Attorney General Letitia James, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer were among those in attendance.

The cause of the fire was believed to be a faulty space heater in a third floor apartment. Eight of the 17 victims were children, and all were killed by smoke from the fire. The building where the tragedy occurred is at the heart of the Bronx’s Gambian community.

Sheikh Musa Drammeh, the community leader who organized the funerals, said he opened them to the public with a purpose in mind.

He said he wanted leaders of New York City to understand the reason for the fire wasn't just a faulty space heater, but apartments that have been neglected with poor heat that required a space heater to be used in the first place.

“Let everybody see 15 caskets of their fellow Bronxites being buried because of the condition in which they lived,” he said. “If these 17 victims lived in Midtown Manhattan, we would not have burial services today, they would not have died." During the funeral, he told those gathered, "We are number one for everything bad... We are having this funeral today because they lived in the Bronx."

Adams also spoke at the funeral, saying, "What is happening here in the Bronx, it is what is happening across our city, where the communities with Black, brown and immigrant people are. It’s time to end those inequalities so we don’t have our babies and our families torn apart by tragedy."