At least 200 uniformed NYPD officers formed ranks outside the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center in Midwood, Brooklyn on Thursday to honor an officer who was shot and killed while off duty in a botched robbery attempt.

Adeed Fayaz, 26, was trying to buy a car from someone he met on social media in East New York when police say the person he met tried to rob him. The two struggled, and the man shot Fayaz, police said. The five-year veteran died late Tuesday evening.

Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell both spoke at the funeral. Sewell said Fayaz would not only be mourned by his city, but also by his two young children, ages 3 and 4.

“This was a reprehensible taking of a police officer," Sewell said. "The violent robbery of a father from his family. This city needs its good fathers. His sons needed theirs."