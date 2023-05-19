About 100 mourners filled the pews of Mt. Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on Friday to remember Jordan Neely, who was choked to death on a subway train earlier this month. The Rev. Johnnie Green Jr. started by saying that the ceremony would honor how Neely lived — not how he died.

Members of the media gather outside the church. Scott Heins for Gothamist

A white casket adorned with gold and covered in a heaping bouquet of red and white roses stood before the pews. The somber service was punctuated by bouts of joyful music, as the pastor and a choir led the mourners in gospel songs. People danced in the pews and clapped along. Between speeches, four young men sang an a cappella rendition of “People Get Ready.” As they crooned about the “train to Jordan,” people in the pews clapped and cheered. Neely’s aunt, Mildred Mahazu, said her nephew had idolized Michael Jackson since he was 7 years old, and that he had also been a soccer and basketball star in high school. She said Neely and his mother, who was strangled to death when he was 14, had an “unbreakable bond.” But the service was about more than mourning Neely’s death or celebrating his life. It was also a call to action. “Let me say as I begin that we should not not celebrate Jordan’s life but we should not ignore how he died,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said during his eulogy. “This funeral was not on the schedule. We’re not here because of natural causes. We’re here because of unnatural policies.”

Rev. Al Sharpton arrives at Neely's funeral. Scott Heins for Gothamist

Sharpton called for changes to the systems that allowed Neely to fall through the cracks.