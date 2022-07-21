The New York Bight, which stretches from Montauk on Long Island to Cape May in New Jersey, is a busy stretch of water. Aside from being the future home for offshore wind farms that could power about 2 million homes, nearly 7.5 million containers of goods already travel in and out of the New York-New Jersey Harbor every year.

This high-traffic waterway is now becoming increasingly popular with humpback whales, especially the younger ones, according to a new study from Rutgers University, the ecology nonprofit Gotham Whale and more than 20 other environmental organizations along the Atlantic Coast. Various theories could explain the whales' new attraction to the bight, ranging from cleaner waters created by environmental laws to climate change.

Whale sightings from 2011 to 2018 revealed that the New York-New Jersey Harbor isn’t just a pit stop during the course of their regular migration. These aquatic mammals stay in the bight area for nearly 40 days on average, and more than half of humpback whales spotted were seen multiple times within the same year or over several years. These visits, occurring mostly during the summer months, indicate that this industrial harbor is becoming a regular feeding ground for these mammoth long-distance swimmers.

“I've lived in New Jersey my entire life,” said Danielle Brown, the study’s lead author and a humpback researcher at Gotham Whale. “If you had told me when I was younger that we had whales this close to shore, I would've never believed you, so it was definitely surprising.”

The researchers’ data was based on humpback whale sightings collected from Gotham Whale boats and citizen scientists. Using the photos or descriptions that accompany sightings, researchers could create a catalog of individual whales, based mostly on the patterns on the underside of their tail flukes. It’s like a fingerprint, and no two are alike.

Propeller scars and boat impact injuries were also used as identity markers. On any given day, about 20 shipping freighters are docked in the harbor. Since 2016, more than 30% of the humpback whale fatalities on the U.S. East Coast, caused mostly by vessel traffic, occurred off the coast of New York and New Jersey. A dead humpback whale was discovered earlier this July under a dock in Middle Township.

This guest registry of New York City humpback whales was shared with researchers along the Atlantic Coast — at locations such as the Gulf of Maine, Montauk and Cape May — to confirm they had some of the same whales across their catalogs.

Not much is known about the bight’s humpback whale population because data sets only go back about 10 years, but the animals can grow to be more than 50 feet in length and weigh nearly 90,000 pounds. Humpback whales have made a comeback globally from being classified as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Now, they are labeled “least concern” with a worldwide population of about 80,000, with 35,000 at home in North Atlantic waters. According to Brown, they have identified over 250 individual whales since 2011 that frequent the bight area.