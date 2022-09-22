The remains of a person believed to be a young woman were found inside an East New York apartment, stuffed into two suitcases, police officials said.

The super of a newly constructed affordable housing complex on Linwood Street in East New York went to check on a 22-year-old woman who hadn’t been seen for several days, a police official said. The super arrived and found the apartment empty, but saw blood and smelled a foul odor and called police, officials said.

Members of the NYPD arrived at the complex Wednesday afternoon, waited for a warrant, and then searched the apartment, eventually identifying two suitcases that had been stuffed with human remains.

The medical examiner will confirm the identity of the victim and determine their cause of death, police said. A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office didn’t return a request for comment immediately.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Murders in New York City are down 13% compared to one year ago, with 309 through Sept. 18, according to NYPD statistics.

Though homicides have decreased in the past year, the city is grappling with a surge in public safety issues since the start of the pandemic. A new report from the mayor’s office found that other crimes in the city are up. Forcible rapes went up 63% in fiscal year 2022 compared to the previous year. In the same time period, robberies went up 24% and hate crimes increased by 35%.