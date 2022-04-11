Dawn Kelly, 59, juice bar owner, Jamaica

What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?

I have a lot of high hopes for Eric Adams because he is a child of Southeast Queens. He's one of us, if you will. So far, I think, so good. I think that he is approaching the challenges that the city is facing, like homelessness, like crime, like education. I'm not sure that everything that he's doing is appropriate or I would say wholesome […] I do not agree with throwing people's belongings away because that's all people have when they get put out of their homes. So that I think was a bit harsh.

I also believe that we can't just keep talking about crime at the top. We need to talk about the underbelly and what actually causes crime. And the way I feel, poverty is the worst form of violence. And so if we could figure out how to eradicate and eliminate poverty, then we can eliminate crime. But we can’t just talk about the crimes that people [commit] without giving them solutions to fix their life. Because not everybody is out here committing a crime, just for crime's sake. People are trying to feed themselves, feed their families, find someplace to live.

How is doing on his pledge to improve public safety?

One of the things that I guess I've been struggling with is that he's not the cop-in-chief. He's the mayor. I think this is, for all of us, we lean on our own understanding. We lean on our experience and our background, and I do believe that the mayor is leaning heavily on his law enforcement background because of the fact that the city finds itself in this predicament right now.

But I also believe that once we start putting people back to work, once he figures out how to manage the mental health challenges that the city is going through and put some of those people in places where they can get the help that they deserve, I think that is going to start whittling down the crime. Because a lot of the crime is, it's not just guns, it's also people being attacked by people that are managing mental health challenges.

What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?

I don't really hear enough from the mayor about small businesses. I know that he's working on it, right? Because they just put me on a food and beverage roundtable. So I'm really happy with that and I'm really happy about the Small Business solutions department, but I just need to hear him talk about small businesses more and how he's going to help try and make us whole after two years of a pandemic, cause it's been really crazy. I feel fortunate that I was able to stay open, but it was hard. I don't want to curse. It was hard. It was really, really hard and it's still hard today. So anything that he can do to help us via grants, nobody wants loans, Eric, no one wants loans. Give us grants or something to help.