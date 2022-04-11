As Mayor Eric Adams approaches his 100 days in office confronting multiple crises since being sworn in, Gothamist reporters fanned out across all five boroughs to learn how city residents view the new mayor and his job performance.
Overall, many seemed uncertain about the trajectory of the city and whether Adams can fulfill his pledge of improving public safety. Some said they were unhappy with how the mayor has handled the steady increase in shootings, though some expressed satisfaction over his controversial handling of the homeless encampments.
Here are some of the interviews, which have been edited for clarity and length.
Cristian Padilla, 44, contractor, Sunset Park
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
It's just 100 days. What a mayor could do with such a large city in 100 days? People want him to do the impossible. People have faith and keep pushing him--if something is not working people then let's be open to the conversation of, 'Oh, let's try this or try that,' and keep going until we get a better solution to the current environment.
It's really not about giving leeway, it's just understanding--[be] practical. Let's try something out, if it doesn't work out, you can't just hang somebody for that. And that's what happens, especially now in our political environment. People are waiting for him to fail; there's actually people out there who want him to fail so they can bring in Draconian, Giuliani and Pataki laws and regulations, right?
How is Adams doing on his pledge to improve public safety?
I feel relatively safe compared to when I was 15. And, I [knew] people that have friends that [had] weapons, stuff like that all the time just cause there was so much violence all the time. Drug dealing everywhere; crack pipes everywhere. So, it was a whole different environment.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
When it comes to especially in minority communities, dealing with the youth. We need an outlet for the youth, a serious one. When I was that age, 16, 17, 15, you know, I was a criminal. I was a criminal at that age. I was in the streets.
So, if I had programs, or I had more attention now [...] I would have taken a definitely different route cause I had dreams and hopes too.
Are you hopeful for Adams?
Yeah, I have to be because I'm a New Yorker.
Daquan Hoffler, 32, Harlem
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
I think he should do more. I live in the projects and stuff, so I do see a lot of gun violence this year, since he came in. I hadn't been paying attention to a lot of what is going on with politics and stuff, cause it's kind of crazy to me. There was just a shooting down the block earlier.
Are you seeing more police where you live?
I don’t really know, to be honest. It would be nice, cause I have a son and it'd be nice if they will be around more to secure schools and public areas.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
Make it easier for people to have supportive housing and stuff like that. Cause I'm trying to get my Social [Security card] and it's very hard. So you could get these affordable houses that they offer for people that have low income.
It is hard looking for a job. Maybe I'm not looking harder, but maybe if he could help with the job issue and the homeless.
I’m not working right now. I used to do maintenance and around the pandemic my son was born. So it's been hard for me to get a job and stuff because I lost my social.
Madeline Sanchez, Parkchester
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
As far as him removing the homeless people off the street, I think that's a fantastic idea because he's getting the people out of the street, they won't be cold, they'll have shelter. I know some of the homeless don't want to move. They like it in the street because they don't like the restrictions, the curfew and stuff like that.
How is Adams doing on his pledge to improve public safety?
No. Because, like I said, I really don't want the news a lot, but every time I watch it somebody's getting shot. I don't know how he's going to be able to control that because the cops can't be everywhere, all the time, especially when something is going down. It just so happens when someone's getting shot, the cops aren't there.
And you know, you can't blame the cops cause they don't know something's going to happen there but they do get there after the fact. But now here comes the task of finding the culprit. Good thing there are cameras everywhere, but now they got to do their due diligence and locate the predator and put them in jail. But what's up with this bail reform? You know, they're putting bail on people that are committing these acts and they're letting them out. That's not good.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
If he's going to arrest people that have these guns and that are shooting keep them in jail. I know they're trying to eliminate Rikers Island but some of these criminals got to stay in there. They have to.
Sebastian Moran, 22, Port Richmond
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
Nothing feels any different for me other than seeing more news on trying to decrease crime in the streets, and that push for having more police activity in the mass transit systems. I’ve seen more language around that. I don’t know where I fall in saying if that’s a positive or negative thing, but I’ve definitely seen more push towards a harder police presence in the subways. I haven’t been much in the city so I haven’t seen the ramifications in a change of policy, but Staten Island has been mostly the same.
How is Adams doing on his pledge to improve public safety?
I’ve seen the news, I look at the news feeds, and I think having that push for a larger presence for police on the streets has added to a new realm of safety out and about in the city. So yeah, he’s succeeded in that sense.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
More advocacy for our immigrant communities here. I know there’s been a push in Albany from some organizations on Staten Island […] to make sure immigrants aren’t left out of the new budget proposals. So, whether Eric Adams and the city government has any input—whatever the level of input that they have—I would like to see advocacy for immigrant communities in Staten Island. It’s something that’s on my mind, that I see. I’ve seen people in those organizations work very hard, and I see our communities champion for themselves. I hope it can translate to city government.
Are you hopeful for Adams?
I’m pretty optimistic. I’m ready for a beautiful summer, the COVID numbers have been working in our favor. There’s a little increase but if we’re able to keep on advocating for testing and vaccines, which the city has been doing wonderfully, hopefully people can enjoy their time and the summer months.
Dawn Kelly, 59, juice bar owner, Jamaica
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
I have a lot of high hopes for Eric Adams because he is a child of Southeast Queens. He's one of us, if you will. So far, I think, so good. I think that he is approaching the challenges that the city is facing, like homelessness, like crime, like education. I'm not sure that everything that he's doing is appropriate or I would say wholesome […] I do not agree with throwing people's belongings away because that's all people have when they get put out of their homes. So that I think was a bit harsh.
I also believe that we can't just keep talking about crime at the top. We need to talk about the underbelly and what actually causes crime. And the way I feel, poverty is the worst form of violence. And so if we could figure out how to eradicate and eliminate poverty, then we can eliminate crime. But we can’t just talk about the crimes that people [commit] without giving them solutions to fix their life. Because not everybody is out here committing a crime, just for crime's sake. People are trying to feed themselves, feed their families, find someplace to live.
How is doing on his pledge to improve public safety?
One of the things that I guess I've been struggling with is that he's not the cop-in-chief. He's the mayor. I think this is, for all of us, we lean on our own understanding. We lean on our experience and our background, and I do believe that the mayor is leaning heavily on his law enforcement background because of the fact that the city finds itself in this predicament right now.
But I also believe that once we start putting people back to work, once he figures out how to manage the mental health challenges that the city is going through and put some of those people in places where they can get the help that they deserve, I think that is going to start whittling down the crime. Because a lot of the crime is, it's not just guns, it's also people being attacked by people that are managing mental health challenges.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
I don't really hear enough from the mayor about small businesses. I know that he's working on it, right? Because they just put me on a food and beverage roundtable. So I'm really happy with that and I'm really happy about the Small Business solutions department, but I just need to hear him talk about small businesses more and how he's going to help try and make us whole after two years of a pandemic, cause it's been really crazy. I feel fortunate that I was able to stay open, but it was hard. I don't want to curse. It was hard. It was really, really hard and it's still hard today. So anything that he can do to help us via grants, nobody wants loans, Eric, no one wants loans. Give us grants or something to help.
Dan Lazare, 71, journalist and author, Upper West Side
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
He's clearing out the homeless encampments, which I think is bad because I think homeless people have a right to live and I think chasing them away is not a good thing. He's bolstering the police and is tough on crime, which I understand why he's doing that, but I don't think it's really a good answer to the problems that affect us.
How is Adams doing on his pledge to improve public safety?
I think he’s what the political situation kind of wanted. I mean, they wanted somebody who was tough on crime, who was pro-police. I don't agree with that, but that's what the politics seem to demand. So that's what he's given to people.
I think he seems to be relatively competent in terms of acting on those promises, even though I don't agree with those promises necessarily.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
Some kind of rational urban policy. America has four times as many cars as it needs. It needs more mass transit, more pedestrian zones, less fossil fuels, less fossil fuel consumption, less traffic mowing over pedestrians, more bicycle friendly.
Vanessa Riley, 38, lease security analyst, Harlem
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
As a Black American, I don't see any change between this mayor and the mayor before that. We put people in office and they don't have a Black agenda because I've seen many people come here to get votes in terms of Black bodies, but have done nothing for the Black community.
A hundred days doesn't really give him enough time to deal with the politics and the red tape and all the different things that come into being in that particular position.
In terms of what Mayor Adams is doing specifically for the Black community in a 100 days, I don't find that he's done a lot and maybe somebody will inform me of something otherwise. But my concern is for the Black community and every mayor that has come into place over the years has not done anything for Harlem until Harlem was gentrified. So until I hear something specifically for the Black community, unfortunately I don't have a dog in the fight for any other community but my own.
Do you feel safer in the city?
I don't. One of my coworkers was attacked. She was literally just steps away from our office on 34th street. She was attacked and held up at knife point.
Hettie Huff, retired peer volunteer, Park Hill
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
I have no thoughts, I could care less and that’s the honest truth. Just as long as he does what he says he does, I guess he’s doing ok. I want to see the police—I want to see more cops so people don’t have to be fearful to get on the damn subway. It’s too much violence going on.
How is Adams doing on his pledge to improve public safety?
I think he’s handling public safety well.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
I just want everybody to be safe, that’s all. I just want him to do what he says he’s going to do. Like I said, more police. More police.
Christopher Haynie, 53, assistant teacher, Jamaica
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
To me, Mayor Adams is doing a job. He was elected to do a job by the people and he's doing exactly what he said he would do. Clean up the homeless, giving them a place to stay and stuff like that, creating more jobs; he's doing exactly what he said he's going to do. So yeah, first 100 days, I think he's doing a great job. I'll vote for him again if he continues doing this.
How is doing on his pledge to improve public safety?
He's one man. He's one man. And he's doing what he gotta do. He's getting around. What I feel he should do is give law enforcement their jobs back and let them be able to go out there and fight these crimes.
Are you talking about people who haven't been vaccinated?
Yeah, the unvaccinated; give them their jobs back, man. You know, we at the end of the pandemic. It's over, give them their jobs back. Let them go out there and save lives. Paramedics, they did a great job and they was highly praised during the pandemic and now for them to lose their job because they're not vaccinated. That's not good. I just hope he comes to terms with that.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
Rent control. Do something with rent control, that would be great. And these gas prices.
Shauna Glover, 35, retail worker, West Brighton
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
So-so. It’s not the greatest, but I know he can progress. However, it’s just not what I expected.
My thing is the whole mask situation with the children—I thought that that was totally unacceptable. Now cases are spiking up, so it seems like once he gave the ok to take masks off, people started getting sick again. It’s confusing. He wants to get the guns off the streets, but every time he speaks about guns someone is shooting again. So, you know, it’s a lot. I have a different opinion of him, as of right now. But he could progress.
How is doing on his pledge to improve public safety?
Not yet [succeeding on that promise]. I think, maybe, he should use the task force a little bit more. I think more police should be on the streets in different areas, wherever the high crime is.
Maybe he needs to set up a plan where if he knows things are going on in a specific area, it should be a lot more hands on to calm everything down. It seems like it’s the same.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
Under Adams I would love to see more public safety. Not only for us, but for children as well. Children come first. I feel like that should be more stern, as far as safety. They’re our future, our children. I have three kids.
How optimistic are you?
It’s 50-50 as of right now. Certain areas I do feel safe with Eric Adams, and certain areas I don’t. But it’s his first 100 days in office, he still has a lot more time to improve, and I really believe that he can do it.
Irene Simon, fitness instructor, Upper West Side
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
To be honest, I don't really see much of a change other than I see lots of police presence on the subway. They are standing, socializing, hanging out. As far as what's going to happen to those homeless people, removing them as Mr. Adams suggested is a little bit of an inhumane way to refer to humans the way I see it.
So, I guess I'm gonna wait and see what else he's going to do, but I want to give him the benefit of the doubt.
Do you feel safer in the city?
Well, you know, I'm a white female. I always feel reasonably safe. I'm a fitness instructor. I'm not afraid to talk to people. So the idea of safety was never, like, real pressing on my mind. I’ve lived in the city for over 30 years. There are crazy people around. Well, you got to look where you're going. That's what they teach my kids. That's what we all have to do. We have to exercise common sense.
And as far as people dealing with mental problems, they need help. We need to allocate the funds. So those people don't feel like they’re just being removed.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
I think all those corporations can pitch in and organize makeshift shelters of some sort, having some kind of places for those people to go get basic life skills, get help. So it's not just like they’re being bumped from one corner to the next. I think more of a partnership, more constructive suggestions, more of "What can we all do to make everyone's life better?"
Drexton Clemons, 28, COVID-19 tester, Williamsburg
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
Part of me goes, he’s not doing enough. But then part of me goes he just got into the office. On the other end of it, though, I think we was very vague with a lot of his promises when he was running. And now that he’s been elected it doesn't seem like he’s working within the best interest of what a lot of New Yorkers want. His extreme backing of the police lately. I get that he was a former cop. It feels like almost like a step back from what we’re used to. I don’t know how I feel about it yet. I hope he does a good job. I want him to do a good job because it’s really good to see a Black person in a position of power. But it just remains to be seen.
How is doing on his pledge to improve public safety?
You have one of the most populous cities. Public safety is always gonna be a big thing. As far as what power a mayor really has over that, as much as you’re setting the precedent of "we’re cracking down on crime," crime is going to happen regardless.
What do you want Adams to accomplish in the first year?
I think that we have a very large homeless population in the city. We have a lot of wealth disparity here in the city. As an essential worker, I feel like we really haven’t been taken care of. It hasn’t felt like we’ve had the backing of the city. I would hope that maybe they would do something for us. All these people who could be home being safe and they’re not to make sure the city keeps running are just as important as a mayor. The cost of living has gone up, it is so hard to even find a place to live anymore. Maybe there should be a cap on how much higher your pricing can go. Or at the very least a stimulus check that could help people move into a better place.
Marta Felcman, 68, pianist, Upper West Side
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
I like his policies. I don't see much implementation yet or clear results. For example, policing. I don't see as many police as there should be. And not at the times that they should be making sure that the subways are safer. You see police in the morning or in the early afternoon, but you don't see in the evening or late night when things happen.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
To be able to take care of homeless people in a proper manner and to offer them whatever services they need. I mean, there's many people who need psychiatric care. They don’t feel safe in shelters and I don’t know how safe the shelters are.
So it's a whole thing that has to be reviewed. It's not just saying we are going to do this or that. It's not so quick. It will take a lot of time.
Do you have confidence in him?
I’m not confident yet. I’m so eager to see more clear results and I don’t hear and I don’t see [them] yet. He has to convince me more.
Wanda Ruiz, 60, pastor, Williamsburg
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
It seems like he’s doing a good job. I like what he’s doing about the homeless, I will say that. He picked them up off the streets; I don’t like that he got rid of their tarps, their homes. During the holidays we did go under the BQE and we fed a group of the homeless people and you could tell right off the bat that a lot of them had mental health issues. What’s gonna happen with them? Are they gonna get the actual help that they need? Is he gonna follow through?
How is doing on his pledge to improve public safety?
I don’t see any change, no. Sunday I was out and about in the city and when we got on the train there was an actual guy on the steps shooting up, right there with everybody going up and down the steps. I didn’t see an officer in sight to do anything about it.
Are you hopeful or is the city better or worse now?
I don’t know. I don’t what to expect. So many promises and they never keep all of it, so I don’t know what to expect.
Janice, home health aide, Parkchester
What do you think of the mayor’s performance so far?
So so. Well, I understand what the challenges are because the former mayor, [Bill] de Blasio, he didn't do anything in his last term. So you're left with the homeless being homeless. And, of course, we're upset with that. But it's not all his fault. He has to pick up what was not done, okay? So we have to give him more time? Yes. I think that's fair. Now, if he don't do anything by the time the summer get in here and we still dealing with the homeless? That is a problem for me because that does cause environmental problems for all of us.
How is doing on his pledge to improve public safety?
Parkchester's a little different. So, I believe in Parkchester I do feel safe.
But outside Parkchester?
Absolutely not. That's why I take the express bus to work. I do not get on the subway. It scared me how bad the crime is on the subway.
What would you like to see Adams accomplish in his first year?
I'd say the crime. I mean, I'm scared for those--I mean, I'm a health care worker and our hours of going to work does not fall in alignment with the average person so we're on the subways late at night. We're on the buses late at night, and not so much you see it on the buses but it is on the subway. And I feel sorry for my other colleagues that are not like myself that has hours conducive--with the rest of America, rest of New York City. So it poses a concern for me that they're subjected to being afraid while they're on the--while they're going to work or coming home.
Are you hopeful for Adams?
Yeah, yeah, yeah I am. You gotta be fair.