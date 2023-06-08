Recent scary and smoky air conditions have had New Yorkers worried for a whole host of reasons, but few concerns have been more pressing than keeping their furry family members safe and healthy throughout this phenomenon.

After orange haze filled the skies and made it hard for people to breathe, many wondered how they could best protect their pets, who can’t wear masks. Bond Vet, a vet clinic with multiple locations throughout New York City, reported a “significant influx” of calls from anxious pet owners seeking guidance.

Veterinarian Lisa Lippman, Bond Vet’s director of virtual medicine, said animals in this situation should follow the same precautions as their human counterparts.

“A lot like people, animals with heart or respiratory disease, young animals like puppies or kittens — and unlike people, flat-faced breeds — are especially at risk from smoke inhalation. So the most ideal thing to do with any animal, again, just like people, is to keep them indoors,” Lippman said. “That means for dogs who go outside to use the bathroom, they can go outside for very brief bathroom breaks. Obviously no vigorous activity or extended walks. Keeping the air conditioner on, if possible, which helps filter the air, and run a HEPA filter if you have one.”

Birds are also especially susceptible to the effects of smoke inhalation, so it is critical that they be kept inside, Lippman said. For those concerned about wildlife in New York City, there is not much that can be done outside of calling a wildlife rehabber like the Wildlife Bird Fund in New York, Lippman added.

“I think it's a good time to remember that we need conservation efforts, environmental conservation efforts — that this is not just a right now thing, this is an all the time thing,” Lippman said. “And anything that we can do to prevent situations like this in the future will be the most helpful for them.”

To help guide pet owners through the smoke, Lipmann and Bond Vet put together a list of recommendations for getting through this time: