Hurricane Fiona, which reached hurricane strength Sunday and is continuing to pummel through the Caribbean, has left more than 1 million people in Puerto Rico without power and roughly the same number of residents in the Dominican Republic without running water.

The immense need faced by those contending with the first major hurricane of the season has been met with frustration by families and loved ones on the mainland United States.

“A year ago, we stood here discussing Maria,” said Rep. Nydia Velasquez at a press conference Tuesday, referencing the destructive 2017 hurricane that left millions of Puerto Ricans without power.

“A year ago, I said that the Puerto Rican power grid was not where it needed to be, and I warned that not even a Category 1 will lead to a collapse of the power grid,” Velasquez said. “And here we are today.”

Gothamist has compiled a list of organizations aiding in relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Officials in the Dominican Republic, where the storm made landfall Monday, are continuing to assess the damage . The hurricane is headed north toward the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The list is non-exhaustive and arranged in no particular order, but it was created with the intention of assisting New Yorkers and others beginning their search for places to donate funds.

Hispanic Federation

Hispanic Federation is a national organization with an outsized presence in New York City, where it is headquartered. It has relief workers on the ground providing emergency services and supplies to the worst-affected communities, according to its website. Readers can donate here.

Brigada Solidaria del Oeste

The local organization has been forging ahead with relief efforts and has extended calls for assistance to the public, noting the damage Fiona has already inflicted on the western, southern, and central parts of Puerto Rico. “In the next few days, we will really know the conditions in which this atmospheric system leaves us,” it said in an Instagram post, which lays out the option of PayPal donations.

Direct Relief

For those seeking to support medical efforts, Direct Relief is calling for donations as it seeks to use the power of networks it has been building in Puerto Rico since the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. It has already prepared health clinics across the island with 10 large caches of medical supplies that are critical in the face of disaster, and three of those have already been used, according to its website. Donate to its Fiona relief efforts here.

Global Giving

Global Giving, an organization that acts as a conduit between nonprofits and donors, has established a “Hurricane Fiona Relief Fund,” which readers can find here.

Funds will first be used to help first responders meet immediate needs of residents, including food, water, shelter and hygiene products. In the longer term, remaining funds will then be sent to local organizations aiding in rehabilitative projects that have been vetted by Global Giving.

Taller Salud

Taller Salud is a women-run organization in Puerto Rico that features the backing of progressive organizations on its website. It is running relief efforts on the island in the aftermath of Fiona and readers can donate to the organization via PayPal, here, on its website.