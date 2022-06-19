Long COVID is a bummer. Even mild infections of the coronavirus are leading to weeks and months of lingering symptoms such as loss of smell, confusion due to mental brain fog, and fatigue.

But severe outcomes, such as heart disorders and kidney disease, are appearing, sometimes well after people have recovered. Vaccines appear to waylay some of the ill effects, but large-scale studies are finding in inoculated people with “post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection” or PASC.

This situation is precarious for the economy, given 20-40% of adults may experience COVID fallout in the long term. Health plans and employers could respond by making sure their employees receive comprehensive care, but that could be expensive, given many long haulers need to see medical specialists.

Researchers at the City University of New York predict that the median case of symptomatic COVID could result in $6,000 in lost productivity over the course of a year. So, for local employees confused about how to get care or navigate insurance, here’s a simple guide.

