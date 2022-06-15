Presenteeism is when a person is at work but can’t really function to do their job — and it’s the next epidemic threatening New York City, health experts have warned.

The cause is the rising, but hidden, burden of long COVID-19. A precise toll doesn’t exist because doctors have only been able to document long COVID cases since last October. But most studies are converging on 20-40% of adults either retaining some of their symptoms (traditional long COVID) or developing new problems weeks or months after their initial infection passes.

This spectrum of post-viral conditions is collectively known as “post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection” or PASC.

Already this year, the city has recorded 659,000 COVID-19 cases among people ages 18 to 64 years old — suggesting about 131,000 adults of working age have developed PASC as the city tries to fully reopen. And this number doesn’t consider the untold numbers who’ve been dealing with long COVID since America’s pandemic began in March 2020.

The impact of long COVID on the workers was one of the issues highlighted last week during WNYC's annual health convening, where experts joined reporters to discuss the lasting scars that the pandemic is leaving on the health care system in the New York region and beyond. Topics in the two-hour session of panels included staffing shortages among the medical workforce and ways to combat the resilient overdose epidemic.

But the convening’s first session was entitled, “Should You Tell Your Employer That You Have Long Covid?”

Bosses will play a vital role as coronavirus patients seek care for lingering syndromes, according to health experts at the session and others interviewed ahead of the convening. They said health care costs could rise sharply for patients, especially as pandemic-era benefits funded by the federal government are rolled back this year.