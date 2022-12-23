An arctic cold front that is expected to bring rapidly dropping temperatures and sustained wind is threatening to wreak havoc on holiday travel in the New York City area. The potent mix of plummeting temperatures, still-falling rain and receding floodwaters in inundated coastal areas might tempt many to just stay home.

The National Weather Service forecasts single-digit wind chills that could quickly freeze any standing water into black ice overnight Friday — right at the start of a 10-day travel period during which upwards of 11 million people were projected to pass through Port Authority airports or drive on its crossings.

“This is an epic statewide hazard,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a storm briefing in Latham early Friday afternoon. “There's no other way to describe this. This is having an impact everywhere.”

By early Friday afternoon, hundreds of flights had been canceled into and out of the region’s major airports. Hochul said there were currently no plans to close them.

“We're not anticipating these closures because of this,” she said, cautioning that plans for the airports could change with high winds.

The governor declared a state of emergency for all of New York late Thursday, signaling the wide breadth of a storm that could affect every corner of the state, though there were no statewide travel restrictions as of early Friday afternoon.

More than 100,000 people statewide were without power as of early Friday afternoon, Hochul said. Officials at the governor’s storm briefing urged New Yorkers to avoid road travel altogether, saying flash freezes would cause treacherous conditions throughout the state. People traveling through New York City were urged to take the subway.

“At this moment, I call it a kitchen sink storm because it is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We've had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend,” Hochul said.

Outreach workers are already preparing to hit the streets to convince homeless New Yorkers to get inside and into warm shelter this evening. It’s part of the city’s Code Blue emergency response protocol that’s activated when temperatures drop below 32 degrees, as expected later this evening and all of tomorrow.

Mass transit

Subways were operating smoothly as of Friday afternoon, with some non-weather-related delays on a handful of lines.

Staten Island Ferry service had resumed with residual delays and a modified schedule as of 9 a.m. after it was halted due to flooding and high winds earlier in the morning. The NYC ferry to the Rockaways was still suspended due to high winds.

Long Island Rail Road service on the Long Island Branch and Far Rockaway Branch lines was suspended due to flooding, and there were delays and partial suspensions on several Metro-North lines also due to flooding and high winds.

Trains out of Penn Station were also subject to 30-minute delays due to issues due to a “track condition” in one of Amtrak’s Hudson river tunnels, according to NJ Transit. NJ Transit trains in and out of Hoboken were also running with up to 20-minute delays.

As of midday Friday, PATH trains between Newark and Journal Square were suspended. Trains between Journal Square and World Trade Center stations were operating, as were trains between Hoboken and World Trade Center.

Air Travel

All of the New York City-area airports remained open as of late Friday morning — but there are significant cancellations and delays, so the Port Authority is recommending that travelers check with their airlines before leaving their homes.

JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport each saw hundreds of canceled or delayed flights throughout Friday and into Saturday, with departures and arrivals both hit hard.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, showed LaGuardia was hit hardest as of late Friday morning, with at least 362 cancellations and 105 delays as of 11:30 a.m.

JFK had at least 116 cancellations and 177 delays on Friday as of the same time, while Newark had 105 flights canceled and 141 delayed.

The disruptions could significantly hinder the Port Authority’s prior forecast that 4 million passengers would utilize its airports this holiday season, which would have been a near-return to pre-pandemic levels.

Nationwide, more than 6,600 flights had been canceled before noon.

Roadways

Floodwaters caused some residual traffic issues across the metro area, according to New York State’s Department of Transportation. Empty tractor trailers were banned from crossing bridges across the metro area due to high winds.

“Anyone going out on the roads will probably want to do it later this afternoon or evening, or wait at least later until the day tomorrow just in case there are any issues with ice,” cautioned Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Authorities have been warning of the potential for flash freezes and black ice if residual water left over from flooding remains on the roadways as temperatures drop into the teens by early evening Friday. “Watch out for some icy roadways.”

If you’re taking a bus into or out of the city, make sure to check with your carrier before departing. As of late Friday morning, Greyhound had canceled all service from the city to Binghamton, Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo through Saturday at 10:40 p.m., according to the Port Authority.

Christina Farrell, the first deputy commissioner of the city’s Office of Emergency Management, said the office didn’t see widespread traffic Friday morning, which she took as a sign that New Yorkers had either moved up their travel or were waiting out the storm.

She urged New Yorkers to sign up for Notify NYC for the latest travel updates, and suggested Saturday might be a safer time to navigate the roadways.

“Everybody needs to just be a little patient, just be careful,” she said. “It’s really just taking it slow and taking precautions.”

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.