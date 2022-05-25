The mass shooting at Robb Elementary comes as communities are witnessing more shootings at K-12 schools nationwide, and these events are coming with a growing number of injuries.

The Naval Postgraduate School's Center for Homeland Defense and Security compiles annual data on any reported incident in the U.S. where a gun is brandished or fired at a school or if a bullet hits school property. Last year, the center recorded 249 shooting incidents. In 2010, there were 15 incidents.

Based on this data, the three-year average of school shooting fatalities is about 30 people in 2022, whereas it was seven in 2010. And the FBI recently announced that the number of "active shooter" incidents in the U.S. has risen dramatically.

For adults trying to explain why horrific acts of violence occur, the first step is checking in with yourself, said Maureen Brogan, the statewide director of the Traumatic Loss Coalitions for Youth Program (TLC) at Rutgers University.

“Even if you don't have answers, are you at least in a good place to have conversations with kids?” Brogan said. “Because I think as adults, we have to keep in mind that children are very, very in tune with what we may not be saying verbally. The vibes we're giving off.”

When a traumatic event such as the loss of a student or teacher happens in New Jersey, Brogan’s organization will send trained counselors to the community to promote healing. Their teams go to any county in the state, providing trauma response assistance via trainings or meetings with school staff, community leaders or anyone else in need.

Brogan described it as providing psychological first aid and walked through the approaches they take during these moments. Her interview has been lightly edited for clarity.