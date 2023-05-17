Now voters can also weigh in on a citywide version of the program, which was adopted through a 2018 ballot initiative. The citywide program runs through the city’s Civic Engagement Commission.

Since 2011, a growing number of city councilmembers have offered their constituents a chance to decide how to spend a set amount of discretionary funds within their office. Voting in the Council’s participatory budgeting process concluded last month.

The process is called participatory budgeting, and it’s happened at the Council district level, but not citywide until now. City residents aged 11 or older — regardless of their immigration status — can vote online or at select locations to decide how the city should spend $5 million in public funds to support yearlong programs that will benefit their borough, and in some cases, also their neighborhood.

For the first time, New Yorkers anywhere in the city who want a say on how and where to spend a pool of taxpayer money can cast their votes in-person or online through June 25.

Voting is being conducted online or in person through June 25.

The projects up for consideration include mentoring programs, language classes and workforce training programs.

“This is truly an inclusive process that is strengthening equity gaps,” said Sarah Sayeed, the chair and executive director of the city’s Civic Engagement Commission. “We are working with community-based partners in communities that were hardest hit by COVID-19 and we’re actively seeking out participation from communities traditionally left out by government.”

Mayor Eric Adams launched the first phase of citywide participatory budgeting last September — which he dubbed “The People’s Money” — allocating $5 million from the city’s nearly $107 billion expense budget for 2024. Voters get the final say to select projects that emerged through a monthslong community idea generation process.

From September through November, the CEC led more than 12,000 New Yorkers through in-person and online workshops to explain the participatory budgeting process and to generate ideas for community projects. The CEC selected 82 community-based organizations to partner with the city on these efforts.

Altogether, New Yorkers generated 4,139 ideas for projects to fund across the five boroughs and within 33 neighborhoods hardest hit by COVID-19, identified by the city’s Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity.

Over the winter, resident committees for each respective borough and from so-called equity neighborhoods reviewed ideas the CEC had vetted for completeness and feasibility. The strongest ideas were selected for the borough and neighborhood ballots.

Voting is being conducted online or via paper ballots through June 25 at locations across the five boroughs. Voters select their preferred language, enter their ZIP code and cellphone number. The CEC says phone numbers will only be used to confirm someone is voting, and that this information would not be stored after the election.

Each borough ballot will contain a list of potential projects that voters can choose from. The projects with the highest number of votes will receive funding. A full list of all projects eligible for funding is available here. The CEC will announce the winning projects in July and will work with community organizations to make sure projects are implemented and completed by June 2024.

Here’s a list of what to expect on each ballot:

Bronx ballot: The three projects with the highest number of votes will be funded for $265,000 each. (Eight projects listed)

Brooklyn ballot: The four projects with the highest number of votes will be funded for $250,000 each. (10 projects listed)

Queens ballot: The three projects with the highest number of votes will be funded for $280,000 each. (Nine projects listed)

Manhattan ballot: The two projects with the highest number of votes will be funded for $262,500 each. (Eight projects listed)

Staten Island ballot: The single project with the highest number of votes will be funded for $177,000. (Four projects listed)

Voters in each of the 33 eligible neighborhoods will have an additional ballot to complete with three to five more projects listed. The project with the most votes in that neighborhood’s ballot will be eligible for $50,000 in funding.

Community organizations helped bring more New Yorkers into this process at the borough and neighborhood level.

The Public Housing Community Fund began working with the CEC last year to get information about the process out to residents of public housing at idea generation sessions at NYCHA complexes, said Executive Director Alex Zablocki.

“I saw quite a few ideas come out of our sessions and make it on to the final ballot, which is really exciting,” said Zablocki. “So the voice of public housing residents was heard throughout the process and now it’s time for NYCHA to get out the vote and bring home the people’s money to their community.”

In Bushwick, the four-decade-old organization El Puente — which offers a variety of programs for young people in arts, leadership training, environmental justice and more — is one of the community organizations trying to bring more residents into the participatory budgeting process.

Asenhat Gomez, El Puente's deputy director, said the process was a way to bring young people, asylum-seekers and undocumented immigrants into the fabric of their community.

The funding for a winning neighborhood project is small, but the payoff is much larger.

“We are getting $50,000 for Bushwick,” said Gomez, adding that “$50,000 is maybe one staff line.”

But she said the process of building a coalition to coalesce around ideas is a way to give residents a real stake in how decisions are made in their neighborhood.

“Participatory budgeting is a powerful way to engage community,” said Gomez.