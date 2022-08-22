More than three years after New York lawmakers sharply restricted landlords’ ability to hike rents in regulated apartments, some property owners are using a gray area in the law to combine units and dramatically jack up the rents.

The state agency charged with overseeing roughly 1 million rent-regulated apartments in New York knew about the loophole as early as February 2020 and said it would be addressed that spring. But more than two years later, nothing has been done to stop the practice.

During that time, the East Village building Georgina Christ has called home since 1971 has seen some significant changes. Ten of the 22 units in the building have already been combined to create five larger apartments with steeper rents, Christ said, one of the very few ways landlords can still raise rents in a tightly regulated system.

Work is already underway to combine four additional units in the six-story walk-up.

“They already knocked out the hallway to make each individual apartment bigger,” Christ, 72, told Gothamist, pointing to apartments #9 and #10.

Christ tolerates the constant banging, screeches of power tools and the heavy coating of dust because it’s rent controlled, an increasingly rare status that only applies to about 16,400 NYC apartments.

“I love where I live. I love the neighborhood and it's affordable for me,” Christ said. “I can afford this apartment.”

Rent controlled apartments, which normally come with below market-rate rents, apply to certain residents who moved into their homes prior to July 1971 in buildings mostly constructed before World War II. The residence can also be passed down to certain heirs.

One of the combined units, #5 and #6, in Christ’s building, which residents dubbed a Frankenstein apartment, is listed on StreetEasy for $9,000 a month, nearly three times higher than what it would have cost to rent the regulated units separately. Before they were combined, the 2020 rents for apartments #5 and #6 were $1324.60 and $1778.54 a month, according to the rent roll obtained by Gothamist.

The monthly rents for units #9 and #10 currently under construction were listed as $1,086.72 and $1,772.16.

If other combined units available for rent this past spring are any indicator, the rent for the apartment once work is complete is about to skyrocket, reducing the number of affordable units available in the area.