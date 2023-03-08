The free use of public sidewalks and streets by restaurants during the pandemic is about to come to an end as New York City lawmakers work to finalize a highly anticipated bill that will make outdoor dining permanent and transform the landscape of the city.

But the question is at what cost?

As part of the legislation, the City Council is expected to address the issue of how much restaurants should pay to use sidewalks and streets. The regulation could price city sidewalks and streets in the tens of thousands of dollars, adding another revenue generator for the city. It also comes as other cities, including Boston and Los Angeles, face backlash from restaurant owners over fees.

The urgency to establish a permanent program is growing as spring approaches. The Council is expected to develop an array of rules from design standards to seasons of operation. Negotiations over the final bill are underway between the Council and Adams administration.

Reading the tea leaves has been difficult. Reached for comment, both the mayor's office and Council declined to share their discussions. Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is set to deliver her State of the City speech on Wednesday, though there are no indications she will discuss the status of the bill.

According to recent reports, the arguments have ranged from which agency will run the program to whether outdoor dining structures will be allowed to operate year round.

The pricing element adds another wrinkle to the battle over public space that is driving the debate over outdoor dining. For opponents, there may be no price high enough for forcing residents to endure the noise and rodents associated with the dining sheds.

But transit and public space policy experts say that putting a price on curbside parking spots that currently comes at little or no cost for drivers is a welcome shift that recognizes the scarcity and value of public spaces.

“We basically give away the roadway right now for parking,” said Matthew Clarke, executive director of the Design Trust for Public Spaces, a nonprofit advocacy group. “For people who use those streets, what’s the cost of that, if any? And how do we support uses that we want to encourage, but also structure these around use of the street in a way that's fair and equitable?”

Prior to the pandemic, consent fees — the rent the city charges private businesses — for a 150 square foot sidewalk space cost $5,800 annually for a restaurant below 96th Street to the tip of Lower Manhattan, and $4,400 outside that area, according to a 2018 document from the city's Department of Consumer Affairs.

On top of that, business owners were required to pay $510 for a two-year license.

Consent fees for larger spaces can reach into the tens of thousands of dollars, with a 500 square foot sidewalk cafe costing nearly $20,000 annually in the most expensive areas in Manhattan, and $15,000 elsewhere.