New Jersey is bringing transparency to law enforcement’s practice of confiscating private property it believes may be connected to illegal activity.

Through asset forfeiture, police can seize cash and property -- and sometimes not return it -- regardless if there were arrests or convictions. That has led to allegations of abuse and demands for more information about what police are taking and why.

A 2020 law signed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy mandates that prosecutors report to the Attorney General the description, monetary value, and alleged criminal violation associated with all such seizures. Police also must report whether charges were filed and if the defendant has been convicted.