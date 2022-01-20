Hochul showed no qualms about accepting big-money contributions from ultra-wealthy donors – many of whom will try to push her administration one way or the other on state issues that affect their business.

The state’s individual contribution limit for the Democratic gubernatorial primary and general election totals $69,700 in 2022. It’s $60,829 for the Republican primary and general, a lower limit calculated based on the lower number of eligible GOP primary voters.

Overall, 98 people or entities made single contributions of $50,000 or more to a gubernatorial candidate since mid-July. Of those, 82 went to Hochul – and 49 of them maxed out.

Among them:

Real estate billionaires like Jane Goldman ($69,700), the billionaire co-owner of Solil Management, an investment firm that owns and manages apartments and other real estate throughout Manhattan.

Others from the real estate world who maxed out: Sheryl Tishman, the philanthropist and member of the Tishman family; Jeff Blau of The Related Companies; Steven Roth of Vornado, the firm behind the Penn Station neighborhood expansion plan; and Arnold Gumowitz, who opposes the plan.

At least three owners of professional sports teams, including Jon Ledecky ($50,000) of the New York Islanders ($50,000); Stephen Ross ($69,700) of the Miami Dolphins, who also happens to chair and majority owner of The Related Companies who developed Hudson Yard; Steve Cohen ($67,000), the hedge fund executive who owns the New York Mets. Cohen’s wife, Alexandra, also contributed $69,700.

Former Google executive Eric Schmidt ($69,700) and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.

William Haugland Sr., William Haugland Jr. and Joseph Haugland ($69,700 each), whose Long Island-based construction company has contracted with the state, Port Authority and MTA.

The New York City real estate industry has long been a huge player in the realm of state government, though in recent years it’s seen its influence wane with a tide of progressive lawmakers joining the Legislature. The industry is facing several issues in Albany that could have a major effect on its bottom line.

Take the recently expired eviction moratorium, which had been instituted since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hochul has also proposed replacing the 421-a tax credit with a similar tax credit rather than allow it to expire altogether. The credit is meant to spur affordable housing construction but is often criticized by tenant advocates who view it as a handout to developers. And progressive lawmakers are pushing a bill that would implement good cause eviction, which would limit how much landlords can increase rent prices and give tenants a right to lease renewal in many cases.

Another big-money contribution to Hochul’s campaign came from a somewhat surprising source, albeit one closely associated with New York: Jerry Seinfeld, the stand-up comedian best known for his eponymous sitcom.

Seinfeld contributed $50,000 to Hochul’s election effort on Dec. 6. A Westchester resident, it was Seinfeld’s first contribution to a state-level candidate. His wife, Jessica, has made a couple smaller contributions over the years, including $5,000 to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017.

He wasn’t the only person associated with movies and television to contribute to Hochul’s campaign. Michael Eisner, the former Disney CEO who still invests in film and TV, contributed $20,000; Producer Jeffrey Katzenberg contributed $10,000.

Hochul gave film producers a major reason to support her on Tuesday, when she proposed extending the state’s existing film tax credit – which grants significant tax breaks to those who film or perform post-production work in New York – by an additional three years.

Hochul has pushed back against any insinuation that donations to her campaign will influence her decision-making process in office. On Tuesday, she suggested the massive fundraising haul was a symbol of broad support across the state.

“I am so proud of our campaign team and grateful for all of our supporters who share our vision to create a stronger, more equitable New York,” she said.

The 12 donors of $50,000 or more who did not support Hochul all went to Zeldin. Among them were three members of the Bruderman family, which owns a New York-based financial and investment banking firm.

Hochul Leans On Manhattan