Warming temperatures have allowed Major League Baseball players to hit more than 500 additional home runs since 2010, according to new research from Dartmouth College.

While this climate juicing may not bother fans who enjoy homers, it hints at the hidden ways that global warming will influence the nation’s pastime — from batting records to health concerns related to extreme heat.

“The only reason we can make an attribution of how much global warming has altered home runs in Major League baseball is because we have the data to do so,” said Dr. Justin Mankin, an assistant professor of geography and a climate scientist at Dartmouth College, who co-led the study published Friday in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. “It says nothing of the effect of things like heat stroke or heat mortality — on players and patrons and staff.”

MLB fans and climate watchers have long mused about a potential connection between warming temperatures and home runs, including a baseball-loving graduate student in Mankin’s lab named Christopher Callahan who launched the project. The reasoning is that as air heats up, its molecules get excited and start pushing away from each other more and more. The result is that the air becomes less dense, meaning things can move through it easier.

“That ball flying through the ballpark, it's just gonna encounter less air resistance, and there'll be less drag on it,” Mankin said. "Baseball is at its core a game of ballistics. So the physics are pretty well understood."

But their study goes deeper — examining how temperatures influenced home runs across more than 100,000 MLB games played from 1962 to 2019. Upgrades to stadium cameras, made in 2015, allowed the Dartmouth team to calculate the launch speed and launch angle of 220,000 individual batted balls from recent years.

These Statcast cameras, as they’re known, meant that the scientists could account for other variables that might influence the chances of a home run, such as the skill of the pitcher or hitter. Their analysis could directly compare a ball leaving a bat at the same angle and speed on a warm night versus a cold night.