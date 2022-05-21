Most New Yorkers have a little Century 21 brag — a bit of retail pride that came from finding a high-end piece of clothing or accessory at a steep discount in the now-shuttered Financial District department store.

For Denise Filien, a human resources worker for the city Department of Social Services, it was a Kate Spade belt.

“I bought it for $20 and they usually cost $70,” she said Thursday afternoon while grabbing lunch across the street from the outlet’s old Cortlandt Street location. “It needs to come back.”

On Tuesday the owners of the store announced that after two and half years, Filien’s wish will come true.

After going bankrupt in 2020, a new incarnation of the department store, called Century 21 NYC, will reopen in a pared-down version in its old space at 25 Church Street in spring 2023.

The company announced it will partner with Legends, a global “experiences company” that specializes in e-commerce, pop-up stores and managing in-store operations.

New Yorkers looking for a return to normalcy after the pandemic found hope in the announcement, but Century 21’s return is more of a real estate story that may be hard for other retailers to replicate because it’s more about the landlord than the retail concept.

The Gindi family that owns Century 21 also owns the site where the store will be located, making the retailer mostly immune to the volatility of commercial rents in Manhattan.