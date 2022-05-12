Opening a black shell case to display his wares on an early May afternoon, a marijuana dealer in Brooklyn began pulling out a wide variety of edibles that were nestled among vape pens and jars of flower. Some products were obviously homemade — but with packaging that appropriated popular brand names.

Round, multi-colored “Skittles” gummies came in a plastic jar, and the “Pez” hard candies were sold in little tins. A chocolate bar with a Hershey’s logo was labeled “600 milligrams per bar,” presumably of THC, the ingredient in cannabis that gets you high.

Among the products offered by this citywide delivery service, smokeable flower is still the most popular. But edibles now make up 30% to 40% of sales, according to its operator, who spoke with Gothamist but asked to be anonymous because he sells marijuana illegally.

New York only legalized marijuana in March 2021, and the state has yet to issue licenses for non-medical dispensaries. But that hasn’t stopped an explosion of edibles from entering the market in recent years. As state-by-state legalization has introduced packaged edibles to other parts of the country over the past decade or so, it has sparked consumer demand — and confectionary creativity among cannabis purveyors — in legal and non-legal markets alike.