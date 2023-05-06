City officials have no clear answers for how subway riders should react. Mayor Eric Adams has so far declined to condemn the violence against Neely even after his death was ruled a homicide by the city medical examiner. Adams issued a statement Wednesday that noted “there were serious mental health issues in play.”

For many New Yorkers, encountering someone who’s agitated or appears to be in crisis on the train is an everyday occurrence. While that can be frustrating for some straphangers, many have cautioned against accepting violence against those who appear to be homeless or have a mental illness.

“I was always taught to treat it as you would any emergency with a family member or a loved one or a neighbor,” said Rebecca Linn-Walton, a social worker and chief clinical officer at Services for the UnderServed , a nonprofit organization that provides behavioral health services, including to people who are homeless. “People don't have to be housed to be our neighbors.”

Their responses highlighted some of the challenges these scenarios present and the limitations of New York City resources. And while there was no consensus on the right approach to take, they all urged compassion.

Since Jordan Neely was strangled to death on the subway this week, social media has been awash with New Yorkers discussing how they would react to a person who appears to be in a medical or mental health crisis. Gothamist spoke to mental health workers and advocates about how they would respond in this type of situation – and what members of the public can do to keep situations from ending in tragedy.

Asked on CNN how a commuter should respond in this type of situation, Adams said, “We cannot blanketly say what a passenger should or should not do.” The investigation into who killed Neely is ongoing, and few details have been released about what happened in the lead-up to Neely’s homicide. An attorney for Daniel Penny, a Long Island man, has said his client is the man caught on video restraining Neely with a chokehold.

Experts say it’s untrue that people with mental illness are disproportionately likely to be violent to others.

“Most people with mental health conditions are no more likely to be violent than anyone else,” and “only 3% to 5% of violent acts can be attributed to individuals living with a serious mental illness,” according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Media studies — from places like Northwestern University and Johns Hopkins — convey how the media’s overemphasis on the connection between violent acts and serious mental illness can lead to prejudice against people with those conditions.

When to engage and when to walk away

If you feel personally threatened, you should switch subway cars or walk away, said Matthew Kudish, CEO of the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

But he emphasized that no two people or situations are the same.

“If you've met one person living with mental illness, you've met one person, so there's not a one-size-fits-all approach to care or support or help,” Kudish said.

Commuters shouldn’t assume they know what someone’s going through if they are acting agitated or upset, said Nancy Young, the director of OnRamps at Fountain House, a social clubhouse and resource center for people with serious mental illnesses. Through the OnRamps program, Young does outreach to people with mental health issues who are not yet connected to care, including at an outpost in Times Square.

In some cases, she said, someone’s behavior might be a cry for help.

“There are occasional moments where people are upset,” she said. “Something might have been triggered where they got into an argument with somebody, or they might not be getting their needs met.”

Young said she responds by trying to have a calm conversation and make a connection. In Neely’s case, for example, she might have said, “What do you need? How about we take a walk? Why don't we talk about what's going on with you and if there's anything I can help you with? What's your name? My name is Nancy.”

Young acknowledged that may not be the easiest thing to do when someone is acting erratically on the subway. But, she said, “that person who's in this situation who might seem scary might actually just need to connect with somebody.”

Kudish pushed back on that approach for those who don’t have any special de-escalation training.

“If you feel unsafe in the subway or anywhere else, you should do the best you can to remove yourself from that situation,” Kudish said. “In this instance, I would suggest that people explore leaving the train car.”

He added that everyone has their own boundaries. “I'm a social worker by training and education, and I would not intervene if I didn't feel safe,” Kudish said.

What happens when you call 911

If someone appears to be in distress, commuters can alert the conductor or call 911 – although police officers are often ill prepared to deal with mental health crises, and some encounters have ended tragically.

Linn-Walton previously served as a behavioral health official at NYC Health + Hospitals and has participated in one of the city’s subway outreach teams. She said she’s provided people with assistance such as a shelter referral, but in case of an emergency is always aware of where the conductor is on the train.

“I've definitely reached out to the conductor,” Linn-Walton said. “I also have called 911 many times.”

Linn-Walton acknowledged that some people are scared to call 911 for someone in a mental health crisis. In recent years, police have fatally shot some people during such incidents. This was recently the outcome for Raul de la Cruz in the Bronx after his father called 311, a non-emergency city hotline.