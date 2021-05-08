One April afternoon in Crown Heights, 4-year-old Noah Ruiz asked his mom, Jennifer Bryant, for a popsicle shaped like SpongeBob SquarePants, his favorite cartoon character. Bryant looked on Amazon — where she shares an account with her sister — but told Noah she decided not to buy the popsicles since they were expensive and only available by the case.

The next day, a UPS truck delivered three 70-pound boxes with 51 cases of SpongeBob popsicles at her sister’s doorstep — and Bryant’s credit card had been charged $2,618.85 for 918 popsicles. In her first interview recounting the incident, Bryant recalled getting a call from her sister.

“She was like, ‘You know what, you really need to stop ordering s---.’ And I'm like, I don't know what you're talking about,” said Bryant, 37, who's studying for her master's in social work at NYU.

Her sister said the boxes were labelled “frozen fruit.” But when they opened the packages, they discovered SpongeBob popsicles.

“I was just like, ‘there's no possible way my baby could have done this. Fifty-one cases? Hell no,” she said, and filed a dispute with Amazon’s customer service.

But Noah — who Bryant realized had been repeating the number "51" that day — informed his mom they needed to get to his aunt’s house for his popsicles.