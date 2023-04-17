Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary, kicked off a Republican-led field hearing inside a federal office building in lower Manhattan by describing crime and violence as rampant in the streets of the city, and a justice system that ignores it.

“Our witnesses today have felt the effects of crime up close and personal,” Jordan said during his opening statement. “They've been victimized by a system that cares more about political correctness than punishing the criminals who have harmed victims and harmed their family.”

The highly politicized hearing, which began just after 9 a.m., comes on the heels of a criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump is currently facing felony fraud charges for his alleged involvement in hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

NYPD data shows decreases in shootings, homicides and other criminal activity in January, February and March.

“The chairman says this hearing is about violent crime in Manhattan,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the ranking Democrat on the committee who represents Manhattan. “But New York remains one of the safest big cities in America.”

The list of witnesses called by Republicans included Jose Alba, a bodega clerk who fatally stabbed a man after an altercation over an attempted theft of a bag of chips at a Harlem bodega; Jennifer Harrison, who leads a group called Victims Rights NY; Madeline Brame, the mother of a homicide victim and chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council; New York City Councilmember Robert F. Holden (D-District 30) and Barry Borgen, father of a victim of an anti-Semitic hate crime.

In his testimony, Alba prefaced his remarks by saying he was not siding with either party. He recounted being taken to Rikers Island by police after his arraignment. Alba was initially charged with second-degree murder.

“I believe that law enforcement and the D.A.’s office didn’t investigate the case fully,” Alba said through an interpreter. “They rushed to judgment, and I suffered because of it. Even though the charges were ultimately dropped, they should not have been brought against me to begin with.”

Testifying at the request of Democrats were Rebecca Fischer, executive director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, and Jim Kessler, co-founder and Senior Vice President for Policy of Third Way, a Washington, D.C. think tank. Both addressed a need to shift focus toward policies that could reduce gun violence.

Before the hearing began, Nadler and Mayor Eric Adams delivered scathing criticism of the hearing during a press conference on the second floor of the federal building.

“Don’t be fooled, this is not a serious exercise,” said Nadler, who was also joined by Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Dan Goldman and half a dozen members of the gun-control advocacy group Moms Demand Action.

“This is a political stunt,” Nadler added. He called the hearing an effort by Republican congressional allies of Trump to interfere with Bragg’s investigation.

Adams similarly derided the hearing as a political spectacle.